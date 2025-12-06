Tragic Details About Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler has often been called one of the kindest people in Hollywood, which makes his difficult childhood particularly surprising. Winkler was born in 1945 to Jewish parents who had escaped Hitler's Germany in 1939 and settled in New York. Whether it was because of that trauma or other factors, the Winkler household was not a happy one. As the actor has since shared, his parents were never kind and put him down because he struggled in school. As Winkler told Today, their line of commentary often ran along the lines of "I wasn't trying hard enough; I was stupid; I was lazy; Not living up to my potential." Their berating even went as far as to include calling their son a "dummer hund" or "dumb dog" in German.

Similarly, as Winkler got older and discovered his passion for acting, he received no support or encouragement from his mom and dad. Even once he found success on "Happy Days," they never gave him any praise, but what they did do was try to take public credit. "They called themselves, which I think was so telling, 'the co-producers of the star,'" Winkler told AP. "Even though they did not want me to do what they later became the creators of."

Ultimately, Winkler decided to distance himself for good and, as he told the outlet, it's not something he regrets. "It might be crazy on my part, but I have never mourned not having a relationship with them," he mused.