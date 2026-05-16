Rita Wilson Asked Husband Tom Hanks For Two Specific Things After Her 2015 Cancer Diagnosis

Rita Wilson's longstanding relationship with Tom Hanks has made them one of the most popular power couples in Hollywood, even despite its low-key nature. You could see just how beloved they were when there was an outpouring of shock and sadness upon them being among the celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus early in the pandemic. Both recovered, but notably, it wasn't the first time that the A-listers had been faced with a stressful diagnosis — Wilson's health issues included a breast cancer diagnosis in 2015.

She considered the worst case scenario that she might die before her husband, and the "Runaway Bride" star understandably wanted to make sure that Hanks handled the loss in a certain way, if it came to that. At the "Sound of a Woman: Rita Wilson in Conversation with Demi Moore" event held by 92NY in April 2026, the prolific actor detailed exactly what she had told Hanks he should do in the wake of her death. "One is that you should be sad for a very, very long time," Wilson confirmed. "The second one was throw me a party. I want it to be a celebration of life. I want it to be about people telling stories and joy and, remembering me in that way. And I think people, a lot of people want that, you know?" (via People).

It's quite the relatable sentiment, though it's one that few people want to ever have to think about. An insider source who's reportedly close to the beloved couple disclosed to Radar Online that these requests left Hanks distressed: "What struck him most was not just the gravity of her illness but the specificity of her wishes — it forced him to confront a reality he had never allowed himself to imagine."