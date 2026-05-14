11 Times Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Were Seemingly Snubbed

The scandals and controversies that have tarnished Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reputation have only grown more and more over the years. Not everyone is jumping at the chance of rolling out the red carpet for them. In fact, there have been times when it has felt like the carpet was pulled from right under them. Sometimes it caused a huge noise. Other times, it was easy to miss. A relatively polite snub would be Buckingham Palace's response to Harry and Meghan's revelations in their infamous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. After empathizing with Harry and Meghan, the palace's statement read, "Some recollections may vary" (via AP News). Former journalist Martin MacConnol analyzed what he thought that sentence meant. "It is pointed and such an English way of saying 'we don't agree' without saying 'you are wrong' or accusing the other side of lying," MacConnol wrote on LinkedIn.

Speaking about the more in-your-face snubs, Harry and Meghan were seated in different rows from working royals during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service in 2022. British investigative journalist Tom Bower shared with GB News (via Newsweek) some insider details about what he had heard about the same. Bower revealed how Harry and Meghan arrived late to St. Paul's Cathedral and wanted to sit in different seats from the ones that were assigned to them. He explained how the usher didn't budge when Harry asked him, "Who told you to tell me where to sit?" Instead, the usher responded, "Your grandmother," according to Bower. But the snubs go far beyond just the royal family, as the Sussexes have had to navigate cold shoulders on a global scale, too.