Princess Madeleine Lives So Differently From Other Royals. Here's Why.

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It might seem impossible for important royals to escape the cameras, but Princess Madeleine of Sweden knows better. Like Princess Keisha of Nigeria, who lives a relatively normal life, Madeleine has proved that you don't have to let your title define you. Her example has become especially important in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's shocking exit from royal life back in 2020. Since ditching their royal duties in the pursuit of normalcy, Harry and Meghan have failed to maintain the low profile necessary to keep the press at bay. Madeleine, meanwhile, has managed that swimmingly.

Madeleine's life story may provide some important tips for the Sussexes, as the Swedish princess pulled off her royal exit in style. Like Harry and Meghan, she left the royal fold for a new life in America. However, unlike the British-American couple, Madeleine managed to forge a path that involved trading the pomp of honors and titles for actual privacy. Although her circumstances were, in many ways, quite distinct from Harry and Meghan's, Madeleine's initial quest for normalcy – and eventual return to the royal fold — could still provide a blueprint for them to follow.