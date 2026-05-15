Princess Madeleine Lives So Differently From Other Royals. Here's Why.
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It might seem impossible for important royals to escape the cameras, but Princess Madeleine of Sweden knows better. Like Princess Keisha of Nigeria, who lives a relatively normal life, Madeleine has proved that you don't have to let your title define you. Her example has become especially important in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's shocking exit from royal life back in 2020. Since ditching their royal duties in the pursuit of normalcy, Harry and Meghan have failed to maintain the low profile necessary to keep the press at bay. Madeleine, meanwhile, has managed that swimmingly.
Madeleine's life story may provide some important tips for the Sussexes, as the Swedish princess pulled off her royal exit in style. Like Harry and Meghan, she left the royal fold for a new life in America. However, unlike the British-American couple, Madeleine managed to forge a path that involved trading the pomp of honors and titles for actual privacy. Although her circumstances were, in many ways, quite distinct from Harry and Meghan's, Madeleine's initial quest for normalcy – and eventual return to the royal fold — could still provide a blueprint for them to follow.
Princess Madeleine won some early battles against the press
According to the Scandinavian press, Princess Madeleine of Sweden was a wild party girl who just wanted to throw back a few drinks and have a good time. In fact, the Swedish media spent years pushing this narrative to keep its readership engaged. Like Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Madeleine grew up as the "spare" sibling who would inherit the throne in the case of her older sibling's death. Because Madeleine was viewed as less "useful" to the monarchy than her elder sister, Princess Victoria, it was easy for the press to use her social life as entertainment — a quandary that Harry can relate to.
However, while Harry has been involved with many lawsuits against the U.K. press since leaving the royal family, Madeleine has benefited from early legal wins. In 2009, she won a lawsuit against a European publisher known as Sonnenverlag. The lawsuit culminated in the German courts requiring Sonnenverlag to pay Madeleine over $460,000 in damages after it was determined that the publisher had knowingly spread false information about the princess. Not unlike Harry, Madeleine struggled with the cruel words written about her. One of the most damaging rumors had incorrectly alleged that she was pregnant. Although it was challenging, Madeleine's decision to confront the publishers in court eventually paved the way for her pursuit of a more normal life.
Madeleine moved to the US after struggling to imagine a future in her home country
As the so-called "spare" to the Swedish throne, Princess Madeleine did not always enjoy living in Sweden. She was easily recognizable to her countrymen, many of whom had watched her grow up in the papers and on TV. This lack of anonymity made it difficult for Madeleine to enjoy any sort of normalcy. This became evident in 2009 after the princess announced her engagement to the Swedish lawyer, Jonas Bergström. The news surrounding the engagement prompted a Norwegian student called Tora Uppström Berg to tell the press that Bergström had slept with her while traveling without Madeleine. For the princess, the resulting public humiliation was too much to bear.
The same day that Madeleine announced her break-up to the world, she hopped on a plane headed for the United States. The original plan was to spend a few weeks working for her mother's charity, The World Childhood Foundation, in New York City before returning to Sweden. However, it didn't take long for Madeleine to relish the privacy of living in the City That Never Sleeps, and her short stint abroad extended into years.
Princess Madeleine married a commoner called Christopher O'Neill
When Princess Madeleine was still living in Sweden, she felt a lot of pressure to date a certain type of man. Similar to Prince Harry, who told filmmakers in "Harry & Meghan" that he was supposed to find a partner who would fulfill royal standards (per People), Madeleine was expected to find a Swedish partner with princely characteristics. Initially, her first fiance, Jonas Börgstrom, seemed to fit the bill. As royal expert, Peter Conradi, wrote in his book, "The Great Survivors: How Monarchy Made It To The Twenty-First Century," "Bergström, with his upper-class background, successful career, and good looks, had seemed the ideal royal spouse." When Bergström disappointed Madeleine, she was able to move to the U.S. and look for a different sort of partner.
Ultimately, Madeleine found love with financier Christopher O'Neill. An American with roots in the U.K., O'Neill knew little about the standards set by the Swedish royal family. He was more focused on his career than on royal gossip — making him the perfect partner for a spare princess searching for life outside of the palace walls. That's not to say that O'Neill didn't experience a bit of a culture shock upon meeting the Swedish royal family. As he told Skavlan in 2015, "There's no "how-to" book. There's no guide. There's no ... nothing. You have to learn a little bit on the flow." These challenges aside, O'Neill's position as a royal outsider has allowed Madeleine to create a more normal life.
Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill had a relatively low-key wedding
When Princess Madeleine's older sister, Princess Victoria, got married in 2010, she had a blow-out wedding that ended in a city-wide celebration. Dressed in a pricy bespoke silk gown and centuries-old lace, Crown Princess Victoria embraced one of her best looks yet. But, when it was time for Madeleine to walk down the aisle in 2013, much of the pomp and circumstance that had surrounded her sister's nuptials was pushed to the wayside. Unlike Victoria — and indeed the British spare, Prince Harry — Madeleine did not host a wedding that was celebrated across her hometown. She and Christopher O'Neill did greet a whopping 500 guests, but the event was nowhere near as glamorous as other royal weddings.
Commenting on this dynamic with the Associated Press, according to the BBC, Swedish royal expert, Roger Lundgren, said that the wedding was so much smaller "because Madeleine is not a successor to the throne. Secondly, this is a private wedding — the king is paying for it himself." Ultimately, the smaller scale of Madeleine's wedding to O'Neill dissuaded the press from commenting so much on their relationship. It allowed the couple to enjoy more privacy, and it helped them avoid the rumors that have haunted other royal couples. For example, Madeleine's older sister has faced frequent press speculation that she and her husband, Daniel, might split.
Princess Madeleine and her husband declined important honors
When Princess Madeleine of Sweden married Christopher O'Neill in 2013, she reached a crossroads. She could return to Sweden with O'Neill on her arm — a move that would mean new titles for her husband and a grand return to palace life. Alternatively, she could remain abroad with her new partner and live a life outside the traditional royal experience. After a considerable amount of discussion, Madeleine and O'Neill decided to pursue the latter option.
Although the couple respected the Swedish monarchy as an institution, they wanted to live a relatively glamor-free life. O'Neill did not want to give up his career as a financier, and Madeleine did not want to relinquish her newfound freedom. After all, Madeleine's move abroad encouraged the Scandinavian press to ease up on speculating about her. Ultimately, the couple decided to turn down the chance to live in Sweden with new titles.
Commenting on this choice in an interview with Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich explained the couple's rationale. "Given Swedish royals aren't allowed to hold jobs, after marrying Princess Madeleine, Christopher O'Neill ... declined both Swedish citizenship, as well as an official title, to continue work as a private citizen in finance," she shared. This decision meant that O'Neill and Madeleine were free to move to places like New York City, London, and Florida as they liked. O'Neill was able to grow his business, and Madeleine was able to experience the thrill of new environments.
The couple never abandoned royal life completely
Although Princess Madeleine and her husband, Christopher O'Neill, chose to prioritize his professional pursuits over royal life, they never abandoned the monarchy completely. Unlike Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's firm break with the British royal family, Madeleine and O'Neill continued to support the Swedish royal family. Given the couple's choice to live outside of Sweden, this dynamic could no doubt be tricky at times. However, Madeleine made it work through frequent trips back home. As royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital, "They traveled back to Sweden very regularly to take part in official family events, but otherwise were living regular lives abroad."
For Madeleine and O'Neill, this dynamic works perfectly. They are able to enjoy the relative anonymity of life in the U.S. and U.K. without creating any fuss about their so-called royal exit. This situation — which essentially fits the "half in, half out" proposal that Harry and Meghan so desperately wished for leading up to their own move stateside — was actually ideal for a spare like Madeleine. As royal expert, Peter Conradi, wrote in "Great Survivors," "What can a spare do other than watch him- or herself slide further and further down the line of succession as the heir to the throne produces children?" As Madeleine's older sister welcomed children of her own, the best thing for the second-born princess was to live abroad.
Madeleine and O'Neill largely stayed away from the media
Throughout Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill's time living abroad, the media's interest in their relationship has waxed and waned. For the most part, however, the couple has been left alone thanks to Madeleine's decision to maintain a low profile. As Peter Conradi put it in his book, "Great Survivors," "Madeleine remained in America, and, with time, the relentless press attention on her private life began to fade."
Unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Madeleine and O'Neill really wanted their time abroad to remain low-key and did not seek out media opportunities. The Swedish-American couple did not host podcasts, appear on Netflix shows, or publish tell-all memoirs. Instead, Madeleine focused on her charity work, while O'Neill dedicated himself to his career. Although Madeleine's princess status prevented her from earning an income by law, O'Neill's profession allowed the family to remain afloat without royal funding.
Some royal experts have applauded the couple's approach to living abroad. Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital, "Princess Madeleine and Chris don't seek out fame. They want to live a normal life." Madeleine and O'Neill's approach definitely gave them more normalcy than Harry and Meghan have achieved. However, it's worth noting that O'Neill's profession as a financier allowed them to avoid the media, in contrast to Meghan's profession as an actor.
Princess Madeleine allowed her children to be stripped of their titles
Beyond avoiding the media, Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill have made one decision that has kept their family out of the spotlight: they allowed their children to be stripped of their royal titles. Being born to a royal mom, Madeleine's three little ones — Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne – were all granted titles from birth. However, after Madeleine realized just how limiting European royal protocols can be, she decided that it would be best for her kids to be able to live title-free lives. In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia announced that Leonore, Nicolas, and Adrienne would lose their places in the line of succession, although they would still be permitted to use the "prince" or "princess" titles socially.
Whereas some royals might view this move as an insult, Madeleine and O'Neill greeted it enthusiastically. Because Leonore, Nicolas, and Adrienne are no longer royals, they will have the right to work normal jobs. This opens a world of opportunities for the youngsters as they look ahead to their futures. As Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital, "There were no complaints from the Swedish court. [The stripping of titles] was seen as a gift to the grandchildren." Madeleine is not the only royal to view things that way. British royals like Princess Anne and Prince Edward also chose to raise their kids without royal titles.
Princess Madeleine made a royal return when she saw fit
Because Princess Madeleine and her family took such a unique approach to royal life, it was also easy for her to finally return to her duties in Sweden once she was ready. In 2024, on the occasion of Madeleine's 42nd birthday, the official Kungahuset Instagram account shared a photograph of the princess with her husband and three kids. The caption, which was translated in Town & Country, read: "Princess Madeleine and family are now moving home to Sweden. After several years as foreigners, Princess and Mr. Christopher O'Neill have decided that the family should for now reside in Stockholm."
Since returning to her homeland, Madeleine has seemingly picked up where she left off. She continues to perform royal duties at the request of the monarch. She has also furthered her commitment to the World Child Foundation as the organization's Vice Honorary Chair. While Madeleine has performed her royal duties, her family has enjoyed relative privacy — with her kids studying at local schools instead of preparing for public roles.
The family's living situation is also as unpretentious as one can expect for a group of royals. Whereas Madeleine's sister, Princess Victoria, resides at the Haga Palace, Madeleine has opted for simpler digs, moving in at the Royal Stables. This has allowed Madeleine to perform her duties and maintain contact with the palace, without entrenching herself too deeply in royal affairs.
Madeleine's example could help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Princess Madeleine's success at balancing everyday life with her royal identity has inspired some royal commentators to wonder whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, could learn from her example. Although Harry and Meghan are much more famous than Madeleine ever was, the Swedish princess could still provide some important tips for the British couple. Choosing to raise her kids without titles and eliminating them from the line of succession were both surefire ways to decrease public interest in their lives. Asking her husband to go without his titles also helped support the family's requests for privacy.
The separation between Madeleine's family life and her royal duties has also allowed her to return to Sweden in good standing. One of the rumors concerning the British royal family in 2026 hints that Harry could one day wish to return to Britain. If Harry were to ask King Charles III to strip his children of their titles, this might actually help him reintegrate into British society, as it would potentially reduce the feud between Prince Harry and Prince William by showing that the Sussex family is comfortable letting the Waleses take the spotlight. It would also clear the way for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to become one of the royals with surprisingly normal jobs and live their lives away from the cameras.