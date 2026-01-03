All The Facts And Rumors On How 2026 Will Look For The Royal Family

Change may be on the horizon for the British royal family in 2026. King Charles III has already proved his willingness to shake up tradition and hold certain members of the royal family accountable for their unacceptable dealings with convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. At the end of 2025, Charles formally stripped his brother, then-Prince Andrew, of his royal titles — making him henceforth known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was also demoted from the Duchess of York after generating years of royal scandals that will always haunt the monarchy. Moving into the New Year, it is expected that Charles will make more changes — and there are serious rumors swirling about his next steps.

Interestingly, though, Charles is not the only one in the royal family who must prepare for the future. As Prince William and Princess Catherine look forward to their eventual coronation, the couple will have to make some intense decisions about their respective images. They will also have to prepare their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for their own futures within the firm. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will be faced with choices surrounding their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and whether they will have a relationship with the rest of the royal family. Ultimately, 2026 is poised to be a big year for royal decisions, and the stage is set for scandal.