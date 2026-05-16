The Sad Struggles Cesar Millan Faced Off Camera

There is something almost mystical about people who have a gift with animals. Movies like "Horse Whisperer" and "Free Willy" may have contributed to the sensationalization of people who can seemingly "talk" to animals. Meanwhile, debate runs hot about whether there is a science to animal talking, or if it's more spiritual. Perhaps that is why Cesar Millan captivated audiences across the globe through his hit T.V. show "Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan." People tuned in to watch the dog trainer work his magic, training and modifying the behaviors of aggressive dogs, often saving them from being re-homed or even euthanized.

After his show went off air, "dog whisperer" Cesar Millan went on to star in more T.V. series, including "Cesar Millan's Leader of the Pack" and "Cesar Millan's Dog Nation," and he also wrote three New York Times bestselling books. To this day, many people still subscribe to his methodology for training and connecting with dogs. For many people, he is, and always will be, the "dog whisperer." However, not everyone is very familiar with his offscreen life.

Millan has faced many struggles throughout his life. It was an uphill journey to pursue his dream of working with dogs, and even after he achieved it, he almost lost everything amid personal and professional trials. Let's dig into some of Cesar Millan's sad struggles.