In 2004, National Geographic Channel introduced "The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan," in which the titular dog trainer brought his expertise to the homes of harried dog-owners. Armed with tough-love solutions to tame seemingly untrainable dogs, Cesar Millan's show quickly became a TV hit.

The show's high ratings brought Millan an array of opportunities. He wrote books, embarked on speaking tours, and even created an animated TV show for kids, "Mutt & Stuff." As the years passed, "The Dog Whisperer" became so ubiquitous that Millan was synonymous with dog training, viewed as a renowned expert whose opinion carried weight.

Yet behind all that success and stardom, cracks began to emerge. Were Millan's dog-training techniques really effective, or — as some critics claimed — uninformed quackery that did more harm than good? Meanwhile, some awkward incidents (and more than a few lawsuits) left Millan's image tarnished, raising eyebrows and causing concern. While there are those who wonder what happened to Millan, read further for details on 13 major "Dog Whisperer" controversies we couldn't ignore.