Princess Charlotte's Best Outfits Ranked
A life in the public sphere comes with particular responsibilities and expectations, depending on an individual's role. Modesty, quality, prestige, and taste are all taken into consideration when people of high rank decide on the clothes they wear to fulfill their front-facing roles. Even the children of royalty, political figures, and celebrities aren't exempt from the pressure to look and behave their best for the sake of upholding pristine reputations and avoiding criticism from peers and the masses alike. Princess Charlotte of Wales is no exception, and as such, is expected, like her parents, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales (also widely known by her nickname and maiden name, Kate Middleton), to always appear polished and elegant when attending to the obligations of her station.
Princess Charlotte's wardrobe is selected with the care and attention one would expect for a member of the British royal family, and the clothing selected for her public appearances most often adheres to a strict dress code consisting of refined yet youthful styles in an array of muted and neutral tones. Unlike most style selections made for and marketed toward young girls, the princess' garb lacks bright, spunky colors, sparkle, screen-printed graphic T-shirts, obvious branding, and playful accessories. In many cases, especially in her younger years, Princess Charlotte's style is reflective of her mother's, which makes sense considering she is the one primarily responsible for making wardrobe selections for her children. Yet, as the young princess advances in age and agency, her fashion choices reflect elements of her own preferences.
Though fashion is subjective, these looks are ranked based on how well they were received by the public and media outlets, as well as their quality of design.
1. Coronation cape
The coronation of Princess Charlotte's grandfather, King Charles III, was a time of immense formality and ceremony as it denoted a monumental moment in British history. Multiple days of festivities commemorated the historic event, and all members of the royal family, including young Princess Charlotte, didn't hesitate to display the opulence and splendor the British Monarchy enjoys.
For the coronation service at Westminster Abbey in London, Princess Charlotte wore a white, high-collar, tiered cape featuring subtle but beautifully detailed floral embroidery and a matching white dress underneath. The garments were designed by Alexander McQueen for the occasion. For her statement accessory, the princess wore a laurel-like headpiece to coordinate with her mother's grander version.
In an interview with People, the co-founder of the designer shoe brand Papouelli, Nicole Robinson, remarked upon the Royals' coronation attire, stating specifically of Princess Charlotte's look, "The Princess of Wales dresses Charlotte so beautifully. She always looks immaculately turned out, and I'm sure as she gets older that will continue to be the case." Both spectators and the media alike widely approved of Princess Charlotte's ensemble as both beautifully elegant and age-appropriate. In terms of construction and quality, few garments made for children can compare with the attention to detail and excellent execution of both the cape and its accompanying dress. Its shape was balanced, its contours were crisp and deliberate, and its design was deliberately proportioned so as not to overpower the wearer's features.
2. Wimbledon frills
For the 14th day of the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2025, Princess Charlotte donned a refreshing ivory tea-length fit and flare dress with a ruffle hem, thin navy blue piping at the bodice, and flouncy, V-shaped frills. The garment was made by the same person who was responsible for creating her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales' iconic and elegant wedding dress in 2011. The designer, Sarah Burton, who left Alexander McQueen for Givenchy in 2023, crafted Princess Charlotte's crepe Wimbledon dress with incredible attention to detail, and included a crisp crew neckline, a delicate gathering of fabric at the waist, and a tiny bow detail to add an element of youthfulness. The light, airy fabric of natural fibers and breezy skirt allowed the princess to beat the heat and enjoy the sporting event in comfort.
In addition to the dress, Princess Charlotte completed her look with a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses, Pandora charm bracelets, and a pair of matching ivory Mary Janes. She kept her hair simple with a sleek half-up-half-down style and a perfect middle part, which matched the essence of her simplistic, unfussy dress.
3. VE Day 80th anniversary coat
In celebration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day (or Victory in Europe Day, which commemorates the end of World War II), Princess Charlotte accompanied her parents and siblings to attend the first day of festivities in London. For this occasion, Princess Charlotte wore a navy blue and deep green tartan peacoat with a black velvet collar and A-line silhouette. Hints of a delicate lace neckline at a matching tartan dress can be seen as well. Black patent leather Mary Janes and neutral-toned tights were added to complete the look.
Though VE Day of 2025 was the most recent occasion for which Princess Charlotte donned this particular combo, she wore it first for Christmas morning the same year. It was chosen to complement his mother, Princess Catherine's emerald green Alexander McQueen full-length coat and matching blue and green tartan scarf. For this wintertime version, Princess Charlotte wore black tights instead of neutral ones for a darker, season-appropriate look.
4. Christmas morning coat
For Christmas morning in 2025, Princess Charlotte traded her usual cool-toned hues for something a bit warmer, both in tone and material. For the royal family's annual walkabout in Sandringham, the princess wore a light camel coat with brown suede details, including on the collar, buttons, sleeve cuffs, and pocket lining. The garment was complete with delicate princess seams (fitting) and a sleek, A-line silhouette. She wore her hair in a neat, pulled-back half-up-half-down style complete with a brown bow that matched the darker details of the coat. Brown tights and matching brown Tory Burch ballet flats also drew in the same deep brown tone.
Observers of the royal family were quick to point out that Princess Charlotte's coat was endearingly reminiscent of the one her mother, Princess Catherine, wore during her very first royal engagement to visit Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station in Wales in early 2011, shortly after having agreed to marry Prince William.
5. UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final polka dots
In addition to the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament, the royal family is also known to appear in support of other sports leagues and matches of consequence, like the UEFA EURO tournament that took place in Switzerland in 2025. Princess Charlotte accompanied her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to watch the U.K.'s women's teams compete in their final match. To complement the bright and airy atmosphere of the tournament, Princess Charlotte sported a flouncy navy blue dress with white polka dots. The breezy garment included frilly cap sleeves and a matching fabric belt that gave a more defined shape to the otherwise flowy dress.
This wasn't the first time Princess Charlotte donned this particular dress for a sporting event. The summer prior, she wore the same outfit to Wimbledon. That time, she added a pair of ivory Papouelli ballet flats and a pair of translucent pink Ray-Ban sunglasses to add some fun, age-appropriate charm.
Style experts note that the selection of this particular dress indicates a subtle shift in the maturity of Princess Charlotte's wardrobe selections. The style director of The Daily Telegraph commented to People magazine regarding this budding change, stating, "It felt like a bit of a milestone, like she's transitioning from a sweet little girl in smocked floral dresses to a slightly more grown-up tween vibe."
6. Another Trooping the Colour, but red
In 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales, decided to set the trend of dressing her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in a nautical-themed outfit for the Trooping the Colour parade. Ever true to the theme, Princess Charlotte wore her country's colors with pride in the form of a stark white collared button dress complete with bright red piping and a large red bow at the base of the sailor collar, a beloved style staple for children of the royal family.
Some speculate that this particular dress is the very same garment the Princess wore for her grandfather's coronation. The color, shape, fit, and movement of the dress were noted to be incredibly similar to that of the aforementioned Alexander McQueen garment. Children's clothing designer, Amaia Arrieta, spoke to People about her assumption that the coronation dress was upcycled, saying, "It looks like the coronation dress ... The way the skirt moves is exactly the same, but it looks like the sleeves were changed, and the collar and belt added. It fitted her perfectly and it was just weeks ago, so it makes sense."
7. Trooping the Colour sailor collar
The Trooping the Colour parade is a long-standing tradition in the U.K. during which the regiments of the Household Division (a part of the British Army's London District) ceremonially present their flags (or colors) to the monarch in celebration of his or her birthday. For the occasion, the royal family dresses as the name entails, sporting the colors of the Union Jack: blue, red, and white, though the shades of those core colors may vary in application from year to year.
In 2024, Princess Charlotte was dressed with a nautical theme in mind and sported a long-sleeve, navy blue button-up dress with strong ivory piping details, complete with a neat ivory bow and youthful sailor collar. Her ensemble served as the inverse of her mother's predominantly white Jenny Peckham dress, which was accented with navy blue piping and a statement white and navy blue bow fastened near the neckline. The duo's clothing coordination was lauded by Elle magazine as "a cute mother-daughter matching fashion moment."
8. Cornflower blue at the Platinum Jubilee
For Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Princess Charlotte wore a whimsical cornflower blue chiffon dress with delicate sheer sleeves, a neatly gathered skirt, and a bow detail. This flouncy frock was created by Portuguese children's clothing brand Patachou, and it came with a surprisingly affordable price tag. Yahoo Life reported that, while available, the dress retailed for £77, making the choice a refreshing change from the often bespoke, designer garments often worn by members of the royal family.
The color choice was endearingly reflective of Queen Elizabeth II's choice of garb for the occasion. She too decided to wear a cornflower blue ensemble comprised of an elegant suit jacket and matching skirt. Though the queen's outfit was in a slightly lighter shade, the coordinated fashion choice displayed a heartwarming connection between the great-grandmother and great-granddaughter duo. To add to the appearance of familial unity, Princess Charlotte's brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, also wore blue elements, such as a light blue collared shirt for the younger, and a deeper blue patterned tie for the older.
9. Carol Service coat
As the royal family knows, one can never go wrong with a well-styled coat. For the 2023 Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, Princess Charlotte wore a deep red, knee-length peacoat from Trotters that perfectly matched the festive aesthetic of the event.
After Princess Charlotte was seen wearing this elegant piece of outerwear, the founder and creative director of Trotters, Sophie Mirman, commented to People about the incredible craftsmanship that went into the creation of the garment. "It's a timeless classic, it's very well-cut and very comfortable," she said. "It's handmade in a little workshop in Portugal, and literally every piece of that coat is hand-stitched. It's quite an extraordinary piece of work. Coats are usually mass-produced, but each coat is made by one person from beginning to end, from cutting the fabric to hand-making the buttons to stitching the velvet collar."
The refined coat featured a structured A-line silhouette that was both unfussy and youthful. The velvet collar and pocket details appeared to be a slightly deeper shade of red compared to the rest of the coat, which gave it a bit of contrast while still maintaining a largely monochromatic appearance. To keep the princess warm during the winter service, navy blue tights were added, and a matching navy blue bow in her hair completed the look.
10. The Big Help Out cutoff shorts
Members of the royal family don't often attend public events in truly casual attire, but the 2023 Big Help Out was one of those rare displays. The Big Help Out was a celebratory day during the festivities of King Charles III's coronation, and its purpose was to encourage U.K. citizens to get out into their communities and volunteer their time and effort to charitable causes and institutions. Princess Charlotte and her mother, Princess Catherine, chose to visit the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, a division of a national youth organization that focuses on teaching and empowering youths to gain life skills such as "teamwork, leadership, and resilience," according to the organization's website.
While visiting and volunteering at Slough, Princess Charlotte ditched her peacoats and sailor collars and instead sported a pair of cutoff, raw-hem, mid-wash denim shorts, a corded, berry-pink sweater, and a pair of shockingly affordable, off-white lifestyle sneakers from the brand Next. While they were available, the shoes retailed for about £20 (royals ... they're just like us). The combination of these surprisingly pedestrian elements served as a reminder that even royal children are still just kids who often enjoy freedom of motion, a comfortably casual outfit, and a laid-back atmosphere.
11. Carol Service lace collar
For her mother's 5th Annual "Together at Christmas" Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in December 2025, Princess Charlotte attended in a full navy blue ensemble comprised of a knee-length A-line, long-sleeved navy blue velvet dress with a large, square white lace collar, matching blue tights, and patent leather flats. InStyle reported that Princess Charlotte's dress for this occasion was inspired by her paternal grandmother Princess Diana's 1981 National Film Institute Dinner dress, which was also made of navy blue velvet with a statement white lace collar. This collar was also reminiscent of Princess Diana's 1984 Trooping the Colour dress, which featured the same rectangular design with intricate details. The resemblance between Princess Charlotte and Princess Diana shows that she could be her grandmother's mini-me.
The similarities between the two garments, made 44 years apart, made for an evocative statement during a time of year when family and friends draw near, and loved ones who have passed on are keenly missed. Like Princess Diana, her granddaughter wore the style with grace, charm, and regal poise.
12. Trooping the Colour aqua moment
In a slight deviation from the classic shades of navy, royal, and cool shades of light blue most commonly worn for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, Princess Charlotte and Princess Catherine decided to lean into warmer, more exotic tones of blue, specifically aqua. Though still technically in the same color family, Princess Charlotte's pastel aqua dress offered a refreshing, almost tropical air to her look.
The dress itself featured a high crew neckline with white piping and a tiny center bow. The fabric of the bodice was pleated slightly at the collar, giving the garment some added texture. The same technique was applied to the wide short sleeves, and a white fabric bow was added at the waist to break up the sea of aqua between the bodice and flowy skirt. To accessorize, Princess Charlotte opted for the classics: white flat shoes and a white bow in her sleek half-up-half-down hairstyle.
Outlets such as Harper's Bazaar and Vogue once again considered the similarities between the princess and her mother's outfits as one of their many "mini-me" and "matching" moments, which have endeared the royal duo to the public and displayed elements of unity.