What Anne Hathaway And Meryl Streep's On-Set Relationship Was Really Like

These days, both Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are known for their big diva energy. Over the course of her illustrious career, Streep has won three Academy Awards in addition to a record-breaking 21 nominations. Hathaway, meanwhile, has taken home one Academy Award after earning two nominations. This massive level of success has allowed both actors to become bona fide stars with veritable diva-like tendencies. Discussing this dynamic in an interview with In Touch, one insider claimed that this combination of personalities could have potentially derailed "The Devil Wears Prada 2." The source, however, alleged that Streep and Hathaway focused on their shared goals to make sure that the film stayed on track, stating, "They all want this to be a long-term profitable hit. They are divas who deliberately shut down the diva behavior to make this movie work."

While this assessment may hint at underlying tension between Hathaway and Streep, the reality points to a totally different dynamic. Hathaway and Streep first crossed paths while filming the original 2006 "Devil Wears Prada" movie. At the time, Hathaway was a budding actor who was afraid of being in the same room as the great Meryl Streep. Streep, meanwhile, barely noticed Hathaway's nerves, focusing instead on coaching the young actor. As the two worked together, they managed to build a relationship based on mentorship and mutual respect. Eventually, Streep and Hathaway developed a decades-long friendship that has spanned far beyond their on-screen collaborations.