Ryan Seacrest Has Always Had A Sweet Sibling Bond With His Sister & These Pics Prove It
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Ryan Seacrest has a busy and lavish life, but he always has time for his family. He's often talked about his parents, Connie Seacrest and the late Gary Seacrest, on the many shows he hosts (and he's interviewed Connie a few times as well). His sister Meredith Seacrest Leach and her family, including Ryan's niece Flora and his brother-in-law Jimmy Leach, are also frequent sidekicks in his adventures. There is so much proof that Meredith and Ryan have been close throughout their lives, from their beginnings in Georgia to 2009, when Meredith helped her family establish their charitable foundation, The Ryan Seacrest Foundation. She's the foundation's executive director and CEO as of writing.
Although Ryan has lived through tragedies in life, his sister is a source of happiness for him. You don't need to read a list of facts to see how close Ryan and Meredith are. All you have to do is look at the photos the big brother shared on Instagram to celebrate Meredith's birthday in October 2025. In the first photo, a young Ryan's back was to the camera, but there was clearly a smile on the edge of his cheeks as he looked at his infant sister, patting her head. Meredith held on to her brother's shoulders in the next photo of the duo as adults. The siblings' eyes were glowing and they appeared to be on the edge of laughter. Joy is evident in both photos, which Ryan captioned, "From then to now, so grateful for every memory with you."
Ryan Seacrest and his sister love working together
Ryan Seacrest and Meredith Seacrest Leach are close in part because neither of their parents had siblings, so as kids, they had no cousins to play with on either side. They paid homage to their childhood bond in the children's book they co-authored together, "The Make-Believers," released in the fall of 2024. "We used our imaginations to envision an extraordinary life, like the ones we saw in the movies and television or in magazines and books," the siblings said in a statement to People. "We want to help kids realize their dreams and believe in a world that is entirely their own."
Leach and Seacrest had been working together for many years by the time they released the book. Their partnership even outlasted his male-focused skincare line. But Leach told A Drink With in 2018 that she was cautious about leaving her job in TV production to work with Seacrest in 2009. They maintain strict boundaries between work and family life to stay successful. "If we need to talk work we will specifically set aside time for that," Leach said. "When we get together on the weekends and are having pizza and having a good time, that is not the time to interject with work. We make sure to know the difference and not blur the lines."