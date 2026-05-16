Anne Hathaway's Stunning Style Transformation Over The Years

Anne Hathaway has become a staple of Hollywood, thanks to the decades of hard work that she has dedicated to her craft. Although movies like "The Devil Wears Prada 2" and "The Witches" kept her name in the papers throughout the 2020s, many of her most iconic roles date back to the early 2000s. Indeed, films like "The Princess Diaries" and "Ella Enchanted" were what made Hathaway's career to begin with. Even Hathaway herself looks back at these experiences as transformative. As she told People in 2019 of "The Princess Diaries," "Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day. That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical."

As Hathaway stepped away from these early roles and took on more critically acclaimed parts, her acting skills evolved significantly. Interestingly, her comfort with the fashion world also transformed. If Hathaway started to attend more red carpet events, she also had to select an increasing number of glamorous outfits to fit these occasions. At the beginning of her career, she struggled to choose dresses that were appropriate for Hollywood roles. Over time, though, Hathaway became more comfortable with the rules of fashion — and eventually became a full-blown fashionista.