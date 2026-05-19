Celebs Who Have 8 Or More Kids

The following article includes mentions of suicide, domestic violence, and infant mortality.

Celebrities with more money than they know what to do with don't just live in an exclusive tax bracket; they also have the clear means to expand their families well beyond the global two-child average. Plenty of famous people like Andrew Garfield, Seth Rogen, and Chelsea Handler have made their respective positions on children extremely clear: they enjoy them from a distance, but have no intentions of being a parent.

On the other hand, plenty of celebrities have welcomed multiple children over the years, especially after their careers have taken off. "Two's company, three's a crowd," is a popular idiom. "Four's a party," is a common extension to the saying. There are a rather large handful of famous people who have at least twice as many offspring, regardless of biology or current relationship.