Celebs Who Have 8 Or More Kids
The following article includes mentions of suicide, domestic violence, and infant mortality.
Celebrities with more money than they know what to do with don't just live in an exclusive tax bracket; they also have the clear means to expand their families well beyond the global two-child average. Plenty of famous people like Andrew Garfield, Seth Rogen, and Chelsea Handler have made their respective positions on children extremely clear: they enjoy them from a distance, but have no intentions of being a parent.
On the other hand, plenty of celebrities have welcomed multiple children over the years, especially after their careers have taken off. "Two's company, three's a crowd," is a popular idiom. "Four's a party," is a common extension to the saying. There are a rather large handful of famous people who have at least twice as many offspring, regardless of biology or current relationship.
Nick Cannon has 12 children with 6 women
The truth about Nick Cannon's dating history features an extensive rap sheet of relationships, which, as of May 2026, have produced 12 children. Cannon welcomed his first two children with Mariah Carey, twins Moroccan and Monroe, in April 2011; Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016. Cannon then welcomed his 3rd, 4th, and 10th children with Brittany Bell: Golden (born February 2017), Powerful (born December 2020), and Rise (born October 2022).
Between his 4th and 10th child with Bell, Cannon had a number of overlapping relationships with other women. Cannon ultimately welcomed five children with five different women in 2022. Besides Rise, Cannon became a father to Legendary (born July 2022 with "Selling Sunset" star Bre Tiesi), Onyx (born September 2022 with LaNisha Cole), Beautiful (born November 2022 with Abby De La Rosa), and Halo (born December 2022 with Alyssa Scott).
In June 2021, Cannon welcomed three children: twins Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa, and Zen with Scott. Tragically, Zen was diagnosed with brain cancer shortly after birth and passed away in December 2021; he was five months old. "The goal is always to try to turn pain into purpose. I love you Zen. Your light will shine forever my son," Cannon wrote on Instagram in 2024.
Mia Farrow has 14 biological and adopted children
Mia Farrow welcomed 14 biological and adopted children between 1970 and 1995. Three of Farrow's biological children were born to her and then-husband André Previn: twins Matthew and Sascha (born February 1970) and Fletcher (born March 1974). As of 2026, it's unclear who the father of Farrow's fourth biological child, Ronan (born December 1987), is. While Farrow's ex-boyfriend Woody Allen is named on the birth certificate, she claimed in 2013 that Frank Sinatra was Ronan's father.
Farrow adopted three children with Previn before their divorce in 1979: Lark (born February 1973), Daisy (born October 1974), and Soon-Yi (born 1970). Soon-Yi went on to marry Allen in 1997 in one of the most alarming age-gap relationships in Hollywood history. Farrow's other adopted children are Moses (born January 1978), Tam (born 1979), Dylan (born July 1985), Thaddeus (born December 1988), Frankie-Minh (born February 1989), Isaiah (born February 1992), and Kaeli-Shea "Quincy" (born January 1994).
Sadly, three of Farrow's children have predeceased her. Tam passed away in 2000, aged 20 or 21, from a disputed accidental prescription overdose. Lark died in 2008, aged 35, from complications related to HIV/AIDS. Thaddeus died by suicide in 2016, aged 27.
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Alec Baldwin has 8 children with 2 women
Actor Alec Baldwin has eight children with two women, and the large family was granted their own TLC series, "The Baldwins," in 2025. Baldwin's first child, Ireland, was born in October 1995 during his marriage to Kim Basinger; the couple married from 1993 to 2002.
Baldwin married his second wife, Hilaria (née Hayward-Thomas), in 2012. The couple shares seven children: Carmen (born August 2013), Rafael (born June 2015), Leonardo (born September 2016), Romeo (born May 2018), Eduardo (born September 2020), Maria (born February 2021), and Ilaria (born September 2022).
In 2025, Hilaria told People, "[Alec] is always asking me for more kids." Baldwin then added, "Every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, 'Time to have another.'"
Eddie Murphy welcomed 10 children between 1989 and 2018
Eddie Murphy is another celebrity with a massive family, with 10 children welcomed over almost 3 decades. Murphy's first child, Eric, was born in July 1989 during a relationship with Paulette McNeely. Eric went on to marry Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, in 2025. Murphy had his second child, Christian (born November 1990), during another relationship with Tamara Hood.
Murphy married his first wife, Nicole Mitchell, in 1993. Before their divorce in 2006, the then-couple had five children: Bria (born November 1989), Myles (born November 1992), Shayne (born October 1994), Zola (born December 1999), and Bella (born January 2002). A year after their divorce was finalized, Murphy had his eighth child with Spice Girl member Mel B, Angel (born April 2007).
Murphy married his second wife, Paige Butcher, in 2024. The couple has a major age gap and shares two children: Izzy (born May 2016) and Max (born November 2018). "My kids are the centre of everything, before kids it's just about you, once you have kids it's all about them," Murphy said in his 2025 Netflix documentary, "Being Eddie" (via NZ Herald).
Kelsey Grammer became a father of 8 at 70 years old
Kelsey Grammer welcomed his eighth child in 2025, when he was 70 years old. At the time, Grammer told TMZ, "You forget what a blessing it is to have a small child in your life." Grammer welcomed his first child, Spencer, in October 1983 with his first wife, Doreen Alderman. After his divorce from Alderman, Grammer had his second child, Kandace (born February 1992), with Barrie Buckner.
From 1997 to 2011, Grammer was married to former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Meyer. They had two children, Mason (born October 2001) and Jude (born August 2004).
Grammer married Kayte Walsh shortly after his divorce from Meyer was finalized. They share four children: Faith (born July 2012), Kelsey (born July 2014), Auden (born November 2016), and Christopher (born October 2025).
Elon Musk has 14 children, including 2 sets of twins and triplets
As of 2026, Elon Musk has welcomed 14 children with four women. Musk had six children with his first wife, Justine Wilson: Nevada (born May 2002), twins Vivian and Griffin (born April 2004), and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian (born January 2006). Nevada tragically passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) shortly after birth. Vivian has been estranged from Musk since at least 2020, when she came out as a transgender woman.
Musk has three children with singer-songwriter Grimes, whom he dated on-and-off between 2018 and 2022: X Æ A-Xii (born May 2020), Exa Dark Sideræl (born December 2021), and Techno Mechanicus (born June 2022). Musk also shares four more children with Shivon Zilis: twins Strider and Azure (born November 2021), Arcadia (born February 2024), and Seldon Lycurgus (date of birth unclear).
Musk's last child, Romulus, was born in September 2024. Ashley St. Clair, Romulus' mother, announced the birth of their child in February 2025. "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety," a statement on X read.
Clint Eastwood has 8 confirmed children with 6 women
Clint Eastwood has eight children with six women. It's important to note, however, that Eastwood has never confirmed exactly how many children he has. In 2004, for instance, he simply told "60 Minutes" (via CBS News), "I have a few" without further explanation. Eastwood's first known child, Laurie Murray, was born in 1954 to an unidentified woman and adopted shortly thereafter. Eastwood did not know of Murray's existence until she was in her 30s.
Eastwood's subsequent four children were born to four different women. Kimber (June 1964) was born to Eastwood and his long-term affair partner, Roxanne Tunis. Kyle (May 1968) and Alison (May 1972) were born to Eastwood and his first wife, Maggie Johnson. Scott (born March 1986) was the product of another affair with Jacelyn Reeves.
Eastwood's three youngest children were born within an eight-year period. His second child with Reeves, Kathryn, was born in February 1988. Eastwood dated Frances Fisher from 1990 to 1995; the relationship produced one child, Francesca (August 1993). The baby of the family, Morgan (December 1996), was born to Eastwood and his second wife, Dina Eastwood.
Rod Stewart has 8 children with 5 women
Rod Stewart welcomed eight children with five different women between 1963 and 2011. Stewart was just a teen when he fathered his first child, Sarah (born November 1963), with his then-girlfriend, Susannah Boffey. She was put up for adoption and eventually reconnected with Stewart as an adult.
Stewart had two children with his first wife, Alana Stewart: Kimberly (born August 1979) and Sean (born September 1980). After their divorce, Stewart welcomed his fourth child, Ruby (born June 1987), with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg. Stewart then married Rachel Hunter; they had two children, Renee (born June 1992) and Liam (born September 1994).
Stewart married his third wife, Penny Lancaster, shortly after his divorce from Hunter was finalized. The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, share two children: Alastair (born November 2005) and Aiden Patrick (born February 2011).
Duane Chapman has 13 children with at least 6 women
Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has been married six times and has 13 children with at least six women. Chapman's first child, Christopher, was born in 1972; he was placed for adoption after his mother, Debbie White, reportedly died by suicide. Chapman produced two children during his first marriage to LaFonda Sue Honeycutt: Duane II (born 1973) and Leland (born 1976).
Chapman had three children with his second wife, Ann Tegnell: Zebadiah (born 1980), Wesley (born 1980), and James (born 1982); Zebadiah tragically passed away shortly after birth. With his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain, Chapman had three more children: Barbara (born June 1982), Tucker (born 1983), and Lyssa (born 1987). Barbara died in 2006, aged 23, in a car accident.
Chapman produced two children with his late fifth wife, Beth: Bonnie Joanne (born 1998) and Garry (born 2001). Chapman's other children include Cecily (born June 1993), whom he adopted, and Jon (born June 26, year unknown). Chapman identified Jon as his son in a 2023 Instagram post.
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Almost all of Stellan Skarsgård's 8 children are in the entertainment industry
Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård has eight children with two women; all but two are a part of the entertainment industry in some way, shape, or form. Skarsgård was married to My Skarsgård, a doctor, between 1975 and 2007. The marriage produced six children: actors Alexander (born August 1976), Gustaf (born November 1980), Bill (born August 1990), and Valter (born October 1995), as well as Sam, a doctor (born June 1982), and Eija, a casting director (born February 1992).
Skarsgård married his second wife, Megan Everett, in 2009. The couple shares two children who both acted in their youth: Ossian (born 2009) and Kolbjörn (born 2012).
Cam Newton has 9 children with 3 women
Retired NFL player Cam Newton has nine children as of 2025, seven of them biological. With ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor, Newton produced four children: Chosen (born December 2015), Sovereign-Dior (born February 2017), Camidas (born July 2018), and Cashmere (born September 2019). Newton also acts as a father to Proctor's child from a previous relationship.
Newton and Proctor split in 2020, when it was revealed that the athlete had an affair with LaReina Shaw, a photographer. The brief relationship produced one child, Caesar (born July 2019). Newton also serves as a father figure to Shaw's child from a previous relationship.
In 2022, Newton revealed that he was dating actor-entertainer Jasmin Brown. The couple has two children, born in 2024 and 2025. Their names have not been announced.
Stevie Wonder has 9 children with 5 women
Stevie Wonder has nine children, born between 1975 and 2014. Wonder's first two children were with ex-girlfriend Yolanda Simmons: Aisha (born February 1975) and Keita (born 1977). Wonder famously wrote his 1976 hit song, "Isn't She Lovely?" about Aisha's birth.
Wonder's third child, Mumtaz (born October 1983), was conceived during a brief relationship with Melody McCully, a vocalist. Wonder's next two children, Sophia (born July 1985) and Kwame (born August 1988), were produced with a woman whose identity remains unconfirmed as of 2026.
Wonder's four other children were born during his respective second and third marriages. With his second wife, Kai Millard, Wonder welcomed two children, Kailand (born September 2001) and Mandla (born May 2005). He married Tomeeka Robyn Bracy in 2017; they have two children, Zaiah (born sometime before 2014) and Nyah (born late 2014).
Mick Jagger's 8 children were born between 1970 and 2016
Mick Jagger's complicated family tree includes eight children with five women, with the oldest and youngest Jaggers sharing a nearly 50-year age gap. Jagger's eldest child, Karis (November 1970), was born during a short relationship with actor Marsha Hunt. Jagger was married to his first wife, Bianca Jagger, from 1971 to 1978. The union produced one child, Jade (October 1971).
After he separated from Bianca, Jagger had a 20-year relationship with Jerry Hall; although they tied the knot in 1990, the marriage was declared invalid in 1999 upon their separation. Jagger and Hall welcomed four children together: Elizabeth (March 1984), James (August 1985), Georgia May (January 1992), and Gabriel (December 1997).
Jagger and Hall's relationship ended because of infidelity; they reportedly cheated on one another multiple times throughout their union. An affair with Luciana Gimenez produced one child, Lucas (May 1999). Jagger's youngest child, Deveraux, was born in December 2016. His mother is Melanie Hamrick, Jagger's girlfriend since 2014.
Marc Anthony is expecting his eighth child with Nadia Ferreira
By the end of 2026, Marc Anthony will be a father of eight with children by four different women. Anthony's eldest two children, Arianna (born June 1994) and Chase (born 1995), were conceived during a relationship with Debbie Rosado. From 2000 to 2004, Anthony was married to Dayanara Torres. The marriage resulted in two children: Cristian (born February 2001) and Ryan (born August 2003).
After things ended with Torres, Anthony moved on with superstar Jennifer Lopez; they were married from 2004 to 2014. They welcomed their two children, twins Maximilian "Max" and Emme, in February 2008. "What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and, you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that," Anthony reminisced to CBS in 2016.
In 2023, Anthony married model and former beauty pageant contestant Nadia Ferreira; the pair shares a 31-year age gap. Anthony and Ferreira have one child, Marco (born June 2023), and another bundle of joy on the way. In January 2026, the couple announced their second pregnancy on Instagram to commemorate their wedding anniversary.
Marie Osmond has 8 biological and adopted children
Marie Osmond, a core player in the Osmond family's transformation over the years, shares eight biological and adopted children with two men. From 1982 to 1985, Osmond was married to her first husband, Stephen Lyle Craig. They welcomed their first and only biological child, Stephen Jr., who was born in April 1983. Osmond and Craig remarried in 2011; the singer rewore the wedding dress she had worn nearly 30 years prior.
Between her respective marriages to Craig, Osmond married her second husband, Brian Blosil. With Blosil, Osmond gave birth to two children, Rachael (born August 1989) and Matthew (born July 1999). The former couple also adopted five kids: Jessica (born December 1987), Michael (born May 1991), Brandon (born November 1996), Brianna (born 1997), and Abigail (born 2002). Michael died by suicide, aged 18, in 2010.
Osmond has proclaimed several times that she has no plans to leave any of her children an inheritance. "I'm not leaving any money to my children. Congratulations, kids," Osmond announced on a 2020 episode of "The Talk" via (WDRB). "I don't know anybody who becomes anything if they're just handed money," she reiterated to US Weekly in 2023.
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Mel Gibson has 9 kids with 3 women
Mel Gibson welcomed nine kids between 1980 and 2017, which means that the oldest and youngest Gibsons share a whopping 37-year age difference. Gibson's first seven children were born during his marriage to Robyn Moore, which lasted from 1980 to 2011: Hannah (born November 1980), twins Christian and Edward (born June 1982), William "Will" (born 1985), Louie (born 1988), Milo (born November 1990), and Thomas (born April 1999).
From 2007 to 2010, before his divorce from Moore was finalized, Gibson dated Oksana Grigorieva, a Russian musician. Their relationship produced one child, Lucia (born October 2009). Grigorieva accused Gibson of domestic violence after they broke up, which Gibson eventually pleaded no contest to in 2011.
A few years after his split from Grigorieva, Gibson began dating Rosalind Ross; they were together from 2014 to 2025. During their relationship, the former couple welcomed one child, Lars (born January 2017).
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