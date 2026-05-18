Tom Brady Struts His Stuff & Takes Cues From Ex-Wife Gisele With Latest Career Move

While American football legend Tom Brady may not have handled the news of his supermodel Gisele Bündchen's secret wedding too well, their 13 years of marriage did come in handy during his recent catwalk debut. Among several other celebrity cameos during the May 16 Gucci Cruise '27 show in Times Square, Brady stood out as one of the most unexpected yet interesting additions to the show.

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Wearing a simple black leather jacket with matching pants, Brady strutted through the crowds during an already eccentric show for the Italian brand. The quarterback retired from the NFL in 2023, and Bündchen walked her last runway in 2015. Considering how both were some of the highest paid and most notorious professionals in their respective careers, it makes sense that they would learn a lot from each other. Although comments about each other have been rather rare since their divorce in 2022, Brady undoubtedly took notes from the Brazilian model's several runway appearances for the brand over her career.

However, despite potentially being an endearing nod to his ex, strutting his stuff has been ranked amongst some of his worst "divorced dad" behavior by netizens online. Some users compared his stiff walk to Robo-Cop and Frankenstein's monster, while one directly called out, "Did he learn nothing from Gisele??"