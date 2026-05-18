Tom Brady Struts His Stuff & Takes Cues From Ex-Wife Gisele With Latest Career Move
While American football legend Tom Brady may not have handled the news of his supermodel Gisele Bündchen's secret wedding too well, their 13 years of marriage did come in handy during his recent catwalk debut. Among several other celebrity cameos during the May 16 Gucci Cruise '27 show in Times Square, Brady stood out as one of the most unexpected yet interesting additions to the show.
Wearing a simple black leather jacket with matching pants, Brady strutted through the crowds during an already eccentric show for the Italian brand. The quarterback retired from the NFL in 2023, and Bündchen walked her last runway in 2015. Considering how both were some of the highest paid and most notorious professionals in their respective careers, it makes sense that they would learn a lot from each other. Although comments about each other have been rather rare since their divorce in 2022, Brady undoubtedly took notes from the Brazilian model's several runway appearances for the brand over her career.
However, despite potentially being an endearing nod to his ex, strutting his stuff has been ranked amongst some of his worst "divorced dad" behavior by netizens online. Some users compared his stiff walk to Robo-Cop and Frankenstein's monster, while one directly called out, "Did he learn nothing from Gisele??"
Will we see more of Tom Brady on the runway?
While fans of professional sports and fashion enthusiasts may seemingly sit in opposite camps, the reality of the pros working in both spheres is actually a lot closer than most people may think. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's celebrity status definitely made them viable romantic candidates to each other, but their worlds have always fed into each other.
Brady's drastic face transformation at the 2025 Super Bowl already suggested that the masculine athlete wasn't as immune to beauty standards as audiences typically assume. Despite the damaging hypermasculinity in sports, the NBA tunnel is one of the most notable men's fashion events – even being covered by fashion outlets like Vogue. However, that doesn't mean that the fashion world or NFL fans were eager to welcome Brady into this new sphere. Some comments on X were more problematic, with one user writing, "THIS DEFINITELY ISN'T A GOOD LOOK FOR ANY REAL MAN." Another sarcastically commented, "He's definitely straight."
There was still online support to be found for this career move — some at his ex wife's expense. One user wrote, "How's that feel Giselle! She gets older and loses the runway, Tom gets older and gets it!" Despite many comments discussing his walk (potentially due to the tight and uncomfortable material of the pants), some encouraged him, saying things like, "He looks handsome. He just has to work on his walk. It's like broadcasting with him, he'll be better with time." While it may be a one-off appearance for the seven-time Super Bowl ring-winning athlete, he definitely has the industry connections to make it a full-time gig.