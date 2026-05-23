Pics Of Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott That Prove Her Style Game Is Always On Point
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has built a name for herself as a philanthropist. As of writing, Scott is worth over $35 billion because of her 2019 divorce from Bezos, but she's given away $26 billion since then. Scott has gained favor in the public eye for supporting organizations that lost government funding, and that goodwill is something that Jeff Bezos doesn't seem to have.
Speaking of public image, Scott has also been seen out and about at many high-profile events over the years. She usually styles her long brown hair in loose curls with a side part, although Scott used to look very different with super short hair. On a similar note, her fashion sense has been pretty consistent. The philanthropist billionaire gravitates toward wearing stylish yet understated pieces. Occasionally, she'll try out a trend or two (and sometimes even seems to test out trends before they become widespread). The simple elegance of Scott's style works in her favor, since she doesn't have to worry about looking out of place at major events or different elements of her outfits clashing with each other. From awards shows to after-parties, here are some looks from Scott that show off her strong style game.
She rocked a dress with a cutout and laces at an Amazon Emmy celebration
In September 2015, MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos appeared at Amazon Prime's Emmy Celebration in LA. While Bezos wore a black suit with a black bow tie, Scott wore a floor-length navy blue gown. The flowy dress had an cutout running down the middle of the bodice with laces zig-zagging across it, and a skirt slit that started at her upper thigh. Laced-up bodices were a trend in the 2010s, and dresses with a deep-V neckline or a thigh slit always stun on special occasions.
She wore minimalist jewelry to a premiere before it was popular
When they were married, MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos made a modest show of their wealth by attending movie premieres and award shows, such as the "Star Trek Beyond" premiere in July 2016. For the event, Scott wore a sleek black strapless dress, two band rings, and a necklace featuring dainty, sparkly triangle charms. Her outfit looked simple yet stunning and turned out to be very timeless. The jewelry made her outfit pop, and it also hinted at the rise of minimalist jewelry in the 2020s.
Scott's sleek white dress featured a huge 2010s trend
MacKenzie Scott proved that she knows how to rock a stylish 'fit at the Amazon Golden Globes party in 2017. She had a white dress with cutouts on the sides of her midriff, as gray beads trimmed the cutouts and neckline. Her long brown hair went down her shoulders, so she didn't need a necklace or any noticeable jewelry. The cutout dress was a hallmark of late 2010s fashion, so Scott was following trends in her own unique way with this white gown.
Her dress at the Oscar Party was red hot
MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos went to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2018. Bezos seemingly wore the same tux and bowtie he often did for such events. Scott looked magnificent in a long red gown with a high-low skirt. While the high-low skirt was popular in the early 2010s, it made a comeback on the 2020s runway. Not only did Scott capitalize on that trend with her dress' fluttery skirt, the bright red color of her figure-hugging gown was eye-catching.
Scott looked effortlessly stylish with this sheer cutout
In January 2018, MacKenzie Scott went to Amazon's Golden Globes after-party in a black strapless dress with a mesh panel around her waistline. The look was a great alternative to wearing a belt over a dress, and it added visual interest to what would otherwise be a plain black gown. Scott's diamond tennis necklace was a nice final touch to the outfit. Once again, Scott pulled off a simple style that highlights her keen fashion sense.
This necklace elevated her all-black outfit
On top of the Oscar parties, MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos attended the Academy Awards in 2017. Scott wore a black dress with a plunging neckline and a necklace with five horizontal pendants. Her dress seemed to be made of satin and had a subtle shine to it, and the silhouette suited her well. Her layered, bar-shaped pendant necklace also stood out as an interesting jewelry piece, elevating her classy 'fit with a unique touch.