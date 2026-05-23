Pics Of Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott That Prove Her Style Game Is Always On Point

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has built a name for herself as a philanthropist. As of writing, Scott is worth over $35 billion because of her 2019 divorce from Bezos, but she's given away $26 billion since then. Scott has gained favor in the public eye for supporting organizations that lost government funding, and that goodwill is something that Jeff Bezos doesn't seem to have.

Speaking of public image, Scott has also been seen out and about at many high-profile events over the years. She usually styles her long brown hair in loose curls with a side part, although Scott used to look very different with super short hair. On a similar note, her fashion sense has been pretty consistent. The philanthropist billionaire gravitates toward wearing stylish yet understated pieces. Occasionally, she'll try out a trend or two (and sometimes even seems to test out trends before they become widespread). The simple elegance of Scott's style works in her favor, since she doesn't have to worry about looking out of place at major events or different elements of her outfits clashing with each other. From awards shows to after-parties, here are some looks from Scott that show off her strong style game.