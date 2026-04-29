Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Mackenzie Scott Looks So Different With Short Hair

We actually asked an expert about why exactly that is when examining country star Reba McEntire's own short-hair era in 2025. "Hairstyles can alter people appearances by accentuating or downplaying facial features. Short hair naturally exposes the whole face and emphasizes the jaw and cheekbones adding an edge to the look," red carpet hairstylist Luna Viola told The List. Viola also explained that this can be less flattering as women age, which may have contributed to Scott's decision to grow her hair back out. That said, having a full head of flowing locks isn't the only way MacKenzie Scott has been outshining ex-husband Jeff Bezos in recent years. She's also soundly outpaced him in the philanthropy department since their split.

Given Bezos' massive wealth, it should hardly come as any surprise that Scott walked away from the 2019 divorce with a massive chunk of change — upwards of $30 billion, according to most reports. But she didn't hang on to all that money for long. As reported by Forbes, Scott has donated grand total of $26.4 billion to charitable causes as of February 2026, having given $7.2 billion in 2025 alone. For those keeping score at home, that's more than Bezos has donated in his entire lifetime ... despite the fact that his net worth is significantly (and we do mean significantly) higher than that of his ex-wife. Per Forbes' breakdown, Bezos donated only about $600 million in 2025, bringing his own total to $4.7 billion.