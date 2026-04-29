Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Mackenzie Scott Looks So Different With Short Hair
Before he wed Lauren Sánchez in a lavish (if somewhat dull) Italian ceremony, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was married to novelist MacKenzie Scott, who helped lay the foundation for his online commerce empire. And although Bezos and Sánchez seem dead set on establishing themselves as the power couple to beat, Scott has managed to keep herself in the headlines through her philanthropy — which certainly seems preferable to the media scrutiny her ex and his new wife frequently face for their perceived awkwardness as a couple. But while it's true that Scott's face has been featured in plenty of news publications, it's usually with her signature long locks ... and she looks nearly unrecognizable in throwback photos from her pixie-cut era.
Scott's short hair can be seen in the photo above, which was taken at an Amazon holiday event in late 2011. It really highlights how a radically different hairstyle can completely change one's overall appearance.
MacKenzie Scott made lots of changes from her days with Jeff Bezos
We actually asked an expert about why exactly that is when examining country star Reba McEntire's own short-hair era in 2025. "Hairstyles can alter people appearances by accentuating or downplaying facial features. Short hair naturally exposes the whole face and emphasizes the jaw and cheekbones adding an edge to the look," red carpet hairstylist Luna Viola told The List. Viola also explained that this can be less flattering as women age, which may have contributed to Scott's decision to grow her hair back out. That said, having a full head of flowing locks isn't the only way MacKenzie Scott has been outshining ex-husband Jeff Bezos in recent years. She's also soundly outpaced him in the philanthropy department since their split.
Given Bezos' massive wealth, it should hardly come as any surprise that Scott walked away from the 2019 divorce with a massive chunk of change — upwards of $30 billion, according to most reports. But she didn't hang on to all that money for long. As reported by Forbes, Scott has donated grand total of $26.4 billion to charitable causes as of February 2026, having given $7.2 billion in 2025 alone. For those keeping score at home, that's more than Bezos has donated in his entire lifetime ... despite the fact that his net worth is significantly (and we do mean significantly) higher than that of his ex-wife. Per Forbes' breakdown, Bezos donated only about $600 million in 2025, bringing his own total to $4.7 billion.