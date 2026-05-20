The Stunning Transformation Of Lucille Ball's Daughter Lucie Arnaz

The marriage of television stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz was a whirlwind romance that wasn't destined to last. The pair were married after a headspinningly brief courtship, and the troubles between them sprouted up not long afterward on account of Arnaz's overindulgence with alcohol and affairs with other women. Despite their marital issues, both Ball and Arnaz desired children and tried for the better part of a decade to expand their family. After years of effort, their daughter, Lucie Arnaz, was born during the summer of 1951, just six weeks before Ball and Arnaz began work on the iconic "I Love Lucy" television series.

Her birth was long-awaited and joyfully met, but it did not save Ball and Arnaz's marriage. The couple and their young daughter welcomed a second addition to the family, a boy, Desiderio "Desi" Arnaz, Jr., two years later. Arnaz's parents divorced when she was nine years old, and her brother was seven. The process was anything but peaceful. In a 2018 interview with Closer Weekly, Arnaz recalled the intense conflict between her parents in the years leading up to their split. "They were fighting all the time when we were growing up," Arnaz told the outlet, "There was a lot of anger and screaming."

In the years leading up to their split, Lucie Arnaz noted that due to their incredibly busy schedules and popping careers, her parents didn't have much time to spend with her and her brother. She told People, "My mom was a working mom ... [My parents] were very busy. ... I think from probably [from the] age of birth up through 7, they weren't home a lot."