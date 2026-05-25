Adorable Savannah Guthrie & Mike Feldman Moments Caught On Camera
Despite the difficulties in her life, TV anchor Savannah Guthrie is not alone: Her husband Mike Feldman is with her. The couple began dating in 2009, got engaged in 2013, and married in 2014. Since then, they have had two children, Vale and Charles.
Over the years, Guthrie and Feldman have not been shy about their romance, albeit somewhat reserved compared to other couples when it comes to PDA. One of their defining moments as a couple, however, appears to be the fact that Guthrie nearly ruined their romance right before Feldman proposed. Guthrie talked about the incident in 2025 on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," stating that after so many years of dating without taking the next step, she told him "Let's just say goodbye," only for Feldman to actually propose later that evening.
The rest is, as they say, history, as the couple has since been inseparable. Over the years, some of their cutest moments have been caught on camera, proving that Feldman was right to reject Guthrie's initial rejection and spend the rest of their lives together.
Heart eyes on the red carpet
Savannah Guthrie and Mike Feldman may not go out as often as other celebrity couples, but when they do step out, you get the sense that Feldman only has eyes for his wife. Specifically in this photo from their appearance at the October 2025 Project Healthy Minds Gala, Feldman had hearts in his eyes as he looked at a beaming Guthrie. The couple served as dinner chairs for the event, hosted by the organization of the same name that focuses on helping people gain access to mental health services.
All smiles and a new baby bump
Mike Feldman and Savannah Guthrie stepped out in May 2014 for the New York film premiere of "Fed Up" sporting a brand new accessory: a baby bump! Guthrie had found out she was pregnant before they got married in March of that year, and later said on the "Today" show she was initially worried she wouldn't be able to fit into her wedding dress. The couple were all smiles at the premiere, and Feldman took a moment to put his hand on Guthrie's baby bump for one of the photos.
Introducing baby Vale on Today show
It wouldn't be long after their appearance at the aforementioned "Fed Up" premiere before the world was officially introduced to Savannah Guthrie and Mike Feldman's first child, Vale. The couple brought baby Vale to the "Today" show in September 2014 and introduced her to Guthrie's work environment and co-hosts. The couple also cozied up for a few family pics on the couch, including this touching one where they both looked lovingly at their newborn. While on the show, Guthrie described becoming a new mom and said, "It's exhilarating and thrilling and terrifying sometimes, but terrifying because I love her so much."
Instagram smooches at the Taylor Swift concert
Savannah Guthrie and Mike Feldman have not let their busy lives keep them from enjoying nights out, and in 2024, that included attending a Taylor Swift concert.
Feldman uploaded an Instagram video of clips from the night, which included a cute smooch with Guthrie. Other notable highlights were Feldman and Guthrie's matching shirts referencing the song "All Too Well" and guest appearances from Guthrie's friends — and fellow "Today" show hosts — Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb. The video was set to Swift's song "The Man" from her 2019 album "Lover," and Feldman jokingly wrote in his caption, "I was (the only) man!"
Strengthening their bond through Eagles fandom
Mike Feldman is from Philadelphia, so it's only natural that he shared his love for the Eagles NFL team with his wife Savannah Guthrie. Over the years they have shown support for the team, even attending the 2023 NFC championship game where the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers as a family. The couple passed down their Eagles fandom to their kids, if Guthrie and Feldman's Instagram pages are any indication. For instance, the couple shared cute family photos of everyone in their Eagles gear in January 2025 with the caption, "game faces."
A 2026 Mother's Day tribute shows true love and admiration
Considering the circumstances of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, it's likely that Mother's Day 2026 was quite difficult for Savannah Guthrie. Ever the supportive husband, Mike Feldman made a tribute post to his wife on Instagram, calling her "the strongest person I know." The photo features Savannah hugging their two kids and kissing their heads, offering viewers a heartfelt look at their unity as a family through this difficult time. The photo also demonstrates Feldman's love and care for Savannah, acknowledging her strength so publicly.