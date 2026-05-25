Adorable Savannah Guthrie & Mike Feldman Moments Caught On Camera

Despite the difficulties in her life, TV anchor Savannah Guthrie is not alone: Her husband Mike Feldman is with her. The couple began dating in 2009, got engaged in 2013, and married in 2014. Since then, they have had two children, Vale and Charles.

Over the years, Guthrie and Feldman have not been shy about their romance, albeit somewhat reserved compared to other couples when it comes to PDA. One of their defining moments as a couple, however, appears to be the fact that Guthrie nearly ruined their romance right before Feldman proposed. Guthrie talked about the incident in 2025 on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," stating that after so many years of dating without taking the next step, she told him "Let's just say goodbye," only for Feldman to actually propose later that evening.

The rest is, as they say, history, as the couple has since been inseparable. Over the years, some of their cutest moments have been caught on camera, proving that Feldman was right to reject Guthrie's initial rejection and spend the rest of their lives together.