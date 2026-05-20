Then & Now: Anderson Cooper's Ageless 60 Minutes Transformation, In Photos

It's hard to remember a time when Anderson Cooper's face wasn't on TV. Within a decade after he graduated from college, Cooper had already made a stunning transformation from Channel One fact checker to anchoring ABC's "World News Now." By 2006, Cooper was a prominent face on CNN as well as the host of CBS's "60 Minutes." Twenty years later, however, Cooper decided to exit "60 Minutes," and divide his time between his two kids and his CNN gig.

The veteran journalist was 39 years old when he did his first episode in December 2006, and 58 when his stint on the storied news program ended in May 2026. Despite this significant chunk of time, Cooper seems to have found the Fountain of Youth. "I need his skin care routine. Bro has not aged a day," remarked one poster on X, after seeing pics comparing present-day Cooper to his 20 years-younger self. "Aged a whole 60 minutes," joked another.

While Cooper hasn't divulged his skin care routine, it's highly unlikely that he adopted the bird poop-based facial treatment he unwittingly tried on CNN in 2013. Instead, his seemingly ageless appearance is more likely connected to his distinctive hair. The TV anchor started graying around 20, and his hair hasn't changed much during his "60 Minutes" career. "My advice? Give in to gray. Make the most of it while you're still young," Cooper wrote in Details Magazine in 2003 (via CNN). These are wise words, as photos of Cooper over the decades illustrate.