Blond Vs Brunette: Side-By-Side Pics Prove Kris Jenner Can Rock Either Color

Kris Jenner wasn't always a household name in entertainment, but the public watched her transform even before then, as she attended red carpet events with her family and had some stunning style moments in the '90s. There's no denying that Jenner is at the top of the list of celebrities who know how to defy aging, but there's also tons of photo evidence proving that part of her formula is simply having great hair. For much of her life, she has worn her hair in a brown pixie cut. But, in the mid-2020s, Jenner debuted a mid-length bob and even tested the age-old theory that blonds have more fun. Only Jenner can say if changing her hair color added adventure to her life, but side-by-side photos are the only evidence needed to prove that the mom of six looks good rocking blond or brunette tresses.

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The photos above were taken about seven months apart. On Instagram in October 2025, Jenner told her followers she was having "a fun little [blond] moment" before a Shark Beauty speaking engagement, while the photo on the right was taken at the Met Gala in May 2026. The blond hair seemed to make Jenner look younger, unrelated to the facelift she'd revealed to the world earlier in 2025. Her side bang gave her a fresh, fun vibe, and the platinum blond shade almost literally made her glow. Jenner's usual brunette hair color was fabulous at the Met months later. Her blunt bangs were sophisticated, and she looked vibrant at 70, serving modern elegance at one of the most exclusive events of the year.