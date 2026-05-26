Blond Vs Brunette: Side-By-Side Pics Prove Kris Jenner Can Rock Either Color
Kris Jenner wasn't always a household name in entertainment, but the public watched her transform even before then, as she attended red carpet events with her family and had some stunning style moments in the '90s. There's no denying that Jenner is at the top of the list of celebrities who know how to defy aging, but there's also tons of photo evidence proving that part of her formula is simply having great hair. For much of her life, she has worn her hair in a brown pixie cut. But, in the mid-2020s, Jenner debuted a mid-length bob and even tested the age-old theory that blonds have more fun. Only Jenner can say if changing her hair color added adventure to her life, but side-by-side photos are the only evidence needed to prove that the mom of six looks good rocking blond or brunette tresses.
The photos above were taken about seven months apart. On Instagram in October 2025, Jenner told her followers she was having "a fun little [blond] moment" before a Shark Beauty speaking engagement, while the photo on the right was taken at the Met Gala in May 2026. The blond hair seemed to make Jenner look younger, unrelated to the facelift she'd revealed to the world earlier in 2025. Her side bang gave her a fresh, fun vibe, and the platinum blond shade almost literally made her glow. Jenner's usual brunette hair color was fabulous at the Met months later. Her blunt bangs were sophisticated, and she looked vibrant at 70, serving modern elegance at one of the most exclusive events of the year.
Social media was obsessed with blond Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner's blond hairstyle was sadly (and surprisingly) only around for a short time. She debuted the look on Instagram on October 8, 2025, per a reveal video she did with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and a musical assist from Sabrina Carpenter's "When Did You Get Hot?" Appleton was presumably mixing hair dye in the "before" clip, and Jenner had a towel on her head. But the change was likely just for an event with Appleton, because she was brunette again by the following week.
Her quick switch back to her usual hair color was shocking because it takes a long time (and sometimes many stages) to change hair color from brunette to blond. Plus, the comments below the video were overwhelmingly positive. "Uhhh she looks incredible [heart-eyes emoji] we did that !!!" celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm, who was also tagged in the video, commented. "I want to look like [Kris] when I grow up," someone else said, adding heart-eye emojis as well. Others dropped flame, heart, or clapping emojis to show their support of Jenner's new look.
It's sad Jenner decided to keep her blond hair era so short, because she looked absolutely stunning. Her youthful glow with lighter hair showed that she could pass for a Kardashian sister. But no matter the hair color, her long bob is a huge style shift for Jenner, and at least she now knows that change looks amazing on her.