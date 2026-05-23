Things You Probably Never Knew About Lucille Ball & I Love Lucy

In the 1950s, women were often portrayed as happy homemakers, taking care of children while their husbands worked. In an odd juxtaposition to the push for motherhood, The Code of Practices for Television Broadcasters didn't allow anything sexual, or even the word "pregnant," to be said on television. Instead, euphemisms like "with child" or "expecting" were used. When Lucille Ball, who didn't exactly fit the mold of docile housewife, became pregnant with one of Ball and Arnaz's two children during production of "I Love Lucy," she was going to show the world she was pregnant.

At first, the network said she should hide behind things or sit at a table, so that the viewers couldn't see her ever-growing baby bump. The network and the show ultimately decided to write the pregnancy into the show. According to Time, Desi Arnaz said, "What is so wrong if she has a baby in the show as Lucy Ricardo?" and Arnaz pushed Ball to remain visible in the show. Eventually, the network gave in. The episode in which Lucy tells Ricky she's pregnant was titled "Lucy Is Enceinte," in which they used the French word for pregnant. William Asher, the director of the episode, told the magazine that when Ricky realized he was going to be a father, it became an emotional moment on screen and with the audience in the studio. "The audience was in tears. It was terribly emotional."