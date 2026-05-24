Throwback Video Of Savannah Guthrie Praising Mom Nancy Highlights Their Close Bond

Savannah Guthrie's already difficult 2026 took a terrifying twist when her mom was reported missing from her home in Arizona. Nancy Guthrie vanished sometime around the evening of January 31 — she had just returned from having dinner with her other daughter, Annie Guthrie — and, as of this writing, the authorities appear no closer to locating her. Savannah took a leave of absence from her morning-show job so that she and her siblings could focus on the case and support one another. When Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show in April, she reportedly leaned on co-host Jenna Bush Hager for support. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, "She's gotten emotional between commercial breaks." But the host takes care not to let her sorrow show on camera.

The super close relationship between Savannah and her mother only makes the situation even more tragic than it already is. Back in 2011, the two-time Emmy winner was filmed for Today.com (seen here) answering questions from Facebook fans. One viewer wanted to know, "Who do you admire most in life, and has he or she inspired you to become the person you are today?" After allowing that there were many people on her list, Savannah confirmed her mom is who she admires most.

"I'm just really proud of her, because not only was she a great mom to us — I have a brother and a sister — and she was a stay-at-home mom, and she really poured herself into bringing us up," the TV personality explained (per Today.com). "But when I was a teenager, we lost my dad, and at that point, she went back to work, and she had a whole career. And to me, she's just an inspiration."