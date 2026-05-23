Kelly Osbourne Showcases Bold Gothic 'DAD' Ring Honoring Late Father Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne revealed she lost about 85 pounds in 2020, years before Ozzy Osbourne's death. But the former pop star lost even more weight as she grieved her father. Plus, her friends reported to the Daily Mail that Kelly's struggles since Ozzy's death aren't just physical. "Kelly used to be the loudest person in the room, always giving her opinion, but now she's very shy and comes across anxious, you can see she's just holding herself together," a source said.

The death of a loved one can change someone's life dramatically, so whatever pain Kelly is dealing with in her life is totally understandable. But, as a celebrity, Kelly faces backlash online via headlines and people on social media criticizing her appearance and behavior. The former "Fashion Police" co-host has never backed down from a challenge and can give as well as she takes.

After an outing at the Brit Awards in early 2026, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories to give the people who were criticizing her appearance a piece of her mind. "There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most," she wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter). "None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character." Kelly went on to say that the chatter she was facing was dehumanizing.