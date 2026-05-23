Kelly Osbourne Showcases Bold Gothic 'DAD' Ring Honoring Late Father Ozzy
Kelly Osbourne is honoring her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, with her bold jewelry choices. The former reality star posted a photo of herself to her Instagram Story on May 21, connecting with nature while wearing a huge ring that said "DAD" on one of her ring fingers. Kelly was outside in what looked like a field. She wore her blonde hair in a mid-length bob with bangs, while wearing a brown suit. Kelly also captioned the image with a poem: "I still reach for you in ordinary moments, Dad in quiet rooms, in tired evenings, in every piece of life that should have included you," it read.
Ozzy, the former frontman of Black Sabbath, died on July 22, 2025, at age 76 after decades of dealing with health struggles like Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2003, although the condition didn't stop him from touring. He had also been dealing with complications from surgery late in his life. Kelly, who appeared with Ozzy, her mother Sharon Osbourne, and her younger brother Jack Osbourne on the groundbreaking reality show "The Osbournes" from 2002 to 2005, has been facing a lot of public scrutiny as she deals with her own supposed health struggles, while also grieving the loss of her father. Kelly's photo captured a peaceful moment in what has been a considerably tragic life.
Kelly Osbourne has never backed down from her critics
Kelly Osbourne revealed she lost about 85 pounds in 2020, years before Ozzy Osbourne's death. But the former pop star lost even more weight as she grieved her father. Plus, her friends reported to the Daily Mail that Kelly's struggles since Ozzy's death aren't just physical. "Kelly used to be the loudest person in the room, always giving her opinion, but now she's very shy and comes across anxious, you can see she's just holding herself together," a source said.
The death of a loved one can change someone's life dramatically, so whatever pain Kelly is dealing with in her life is totally understandable. But, as a celebrity, Kelly faces backlash online via headlines and people on social media criticizing her appearance and behavior. The former "Fashion Police" co-host has never backed down from a challenge and can give as well as she takes.
After an outing at the Brit Awards in early 2026, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories to give the people who were criticizing her appearance a piece of her mind. "There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most," she wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter). "None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character." Kelly went on to say that the chatter she was facing was dehumanizing.