Kaitlan Collins Tops The List's Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Photos
Kaitlan Collins' stunning style transformation just keeps getting better and better. From rocking spicy little black dresses to donning short hemlines that show off her killer legs, time and time again, the CNN anchor has proven she's willing to push the envelope with her wardrobe to earn her place as a best-dressed celeb. Like anyone, she's had some worst-dressed moments over the years. Yet, it feels as though her style is always improving, and she's adding new best-ever 'fits to her portfolio all the time. Dare we say, her style hit its peak this week?
Collins is an anchor, not an influencer. Consequently, most of her ensembles must be appropriate for sitting behind the news desk. Even so, in just one week, she managed to show off three ensembles that we'd save on our Pinterest boards in a heartbeat. What's even more impressive than having three best-dressed moments in just one normal work week is the fact that the outfits are all over the map in terms of style. If that doesn't prove Collins is really hitting her stride as a fashion girlie, we don't know what does.
Her ladybug-inspired skirt ensemble included some unexpected choices
Kaitlan Collins wrapped up the week of May 18 with a bit of an Instagram outfit roundup. She kicked off the photo carousel with a pic of her sporting a red satin-y skirt with a tiny, black polka dot print.
The skirt itself was perfect for the warmer weather. Choosing to style it with a brown top rather than the more obvious black made this skirt just a bit more interesting. And pairing it with two-toned flats made it on-trend. Overall, this look was a springtime style success.
She just wrote the instruction manual for pulling off jeans and a collared shirt in 2026
Pairing jeans with a collared shirt never goes out of style. Yet the best way to rock this classic look changes with the trend cycles. How Kaitlan Collins chose to use this outfit formula this week made a tried-and-true ensemble feel modern. The medium wash, super wide-leg jeans are a great example of today's trendiest denim style. A pointed-toe black boot played with the shape, and choosing to go untucked with the light blue button-down shirt made the outfit feel both elevated and easygoing.
This cropped jacket moment could inspire a new trend
On "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" on May 18, the host went black and white with her outfit. Despite the classic color palette, this look was anything but boring. Collins sported sleek black pants with nude pumps — a go-to combination for relaxed professional attire. On top, she sported a cropped, white and gray checkered short-sleeve blazer. She layered it over a short-sleeve, white button-down shirt. This look was close to being nothing more than a typical office outfit, but the blazer's cropped, short-sleeve twist made the whole ensemble feel fun and fresh.