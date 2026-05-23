Kaitlan Collins Tops The List's Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Photos

Kaitlan Collins' stunning style transformation just keeps getting better and better. From rocking spicy little black dresses to donning short hemlines that show off her killer legs, time and time again, the CNN anchor has proven she's willing to push the envelope with her wardrobe to earn her place as a best-dressed celeb. Like anyone, she's had some worst-dressed moments over the years. Yet, it feels as though her style is always improving, and she's adding new best-ever 'fits to her portfolio all the time. Dare we say, her style hit its peak this week?

Collins is an anchor, not an influencer. Consequently, most of her ensembles must be appropriate for sitting behind the news desk. Even so, in just one week, she managed to show off three ensembles that we'd save on our Pinterest boards in a heartbeat. What's even more impressive than having three best-dressed moments in just one normal work week is the fact that the outfits are all over the map in terms of style. If that doesn't prove Collins is really hitting her stride as a fashion girlie, we don't know what does.