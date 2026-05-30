Why Returning To Cannes With Daughter Ella Bleu Was So Emotional For John Travolta

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival was already a special moment for John Travolta because of the premiere of his directorial debut, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach." And Ella Bleu Travolta, John Travolta's daughter with his late wife, Kelly Preston, made the event even more special by attending with her famous father. The "Grease" star shared with People in May 2026 that this Cannes was significant because it mirrored his first time at the event. John went back in 1994, with Preston, to promote "Pulp Fiction," the film that revived his failing acting career and won the Palme D'Or that year. The actor's wife was by his side when he returned to Cannes over the last three decades too.

Preston died in 2020, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, which notably made Cannes 2026 his first time going without her. "Jump to now, with Ella starring in 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach,' and my winning the Palme d'Or, there's this beautiful, glorified connection that's like the pillars between 'Pulp' that won and 'Propeller' — that's reflective of this win, that it makes this gorgeous framework," John proclaimed. He was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or, aka a lifetime achievement award, this year. Ella Bleu was keenly aware of how special the festival was to her family. As for the premiere, "It felt very calm, actually, and very just beautiful and very emotional."