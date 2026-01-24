Behind the veneer of perfectly curated celebrity lives lie real people with real stories. More often than not, these stories are marked by profound grief that these global figures, by virtue of their status, have had to live out in the public eye. For many stars, that has meant facing the unimaginable: the loss of a child. It's a tragedy that has touched many in showbiz, from A-list actors like Sylvester Stallone and Tommy Lee Jones, to music icons like Marie Osmond and Eric Clapton. For some, the loss came suddenly through accidents, while in other cases, it followed long-drawn struggles with mental health or physical afflictions.

In every situation, the impact of the event echoed for years after it occurred, only reinforcing that grief in its most tragic form cuts deep across wealth and status. Healing looked different for each of these celebrities. While some turned their attention to work in a bid to make sense of their personal losses, others coped by stepping away from the limelight altogether.

Yet others paid quiet tributes to their children by trying to find meaning in what remained. As Regina King, who lost her son to suicide, put it to "Good Morning America": "Grief is a journey, you know? I understand that grief is love that has no place to go." Here's a list of celebs whose kids have tragically passed away.