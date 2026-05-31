Brady Bunch Star Eve Plumb Shared Her Experience Working With Angela Lansbury

The show may be long off the air, but Jan Brady from the "The Brady Bunch" barely looks any different today. Millions of viewers empathized with Jan's middle-child woes and her persistently earnest efforts to stand out from overachieving older sister Marcia and her adorable kid sis Cindy. Eve Plumb, who began acting professionally at the age of six, appeared in nearly all of the series' spinoffs (with the exception of the short-lived, and pretty cringeworthy, "Brady Bunch Variety Hour"). The actor has always embraced her signature role, with one notable exception: Eve Plumb wasn't a fan of the famous "Brady Bunch" line "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!" (she felt it sounded too much like a bullying tease).

The former child star went on to numerous TV appearances — including one you might have forgotten. In 1985, she guest-starred on "Murder, She Wrote," the beloved mystery drama starring Angela Lansbury. The episode in question, "Jessica Behind Bars," found Cabot Cove's favorite amateur sleuth taken hostage by the inmates of the local women's prison where she was investigating the murder of the resident doctor. Plumb played a prisoner named Tug, which was about as big of a departure from good-girl Jan as she could get (then again, she played a young sex worker in "Dawn: Portrait of a Teenage Runaway").

The actor recalled her experience working on "Murder, She Wrote" in a 2026 interview with Remind magazine. "That was fun," Plumb enthused, adding that she was offered the guest role without even having to audition. The former teen star had nothing but praise for the iconic Lansbury, sharing, "She's another one of those actresses that is just no-nonsense," As Plumb acknowledged, "She gets it done. She's very, very pleasant and professional."