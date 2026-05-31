Ali Larter Looks Simply Stunning In Throwback Wedding Photo With Husband Hayes MacArthur

Ali Larter and her real-life husband Hayes MacArthur are one of Hollywood's most underrated couples. The actors met (where else?) on the set of a movie in 2005, got engaged in late 2007, and were married in an outdoor ceremony in Maine, in August 2009. The rest is history. Pics of "Landman's" Ali Larter and her husband show how much they've changed over the years. The low-key couple lives with their two kids far away from the Hollywood spotlight in the mountains of Idaho, even as Larter is in the midst of her successful run on "Landman," as of 2026. But while balancing their busy schedules, the sweet couple still finds time to look back at one of the biggest chapters in their love story.

In August 2025, MacArthur shared a throwback photo from he and Larter's wedding day on Instagram to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary. "A photo of a very lucky man taken 16 years ago today," the "Super Troopers 2" star captioned the photo, which also served as a great touchpoint to track Ali Larter's stunning transformation through the years too. The "Final Destination" star is beaming a smile so bright it can only be a bride's, while wearing a Chantilly Vera Wang gown with an A-line silhouette and a sweetheart neckline. Her signature blonde hair is down in relaxed waves in the stunning photo. Meanwhile, MacArthur's back is to the camera in the snapshot as he takes in his breathtaking bride.