How Kate Middleton's Style Changed Before Prince William Proposed

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Kate Middleton has royally embraced several fashion trends over the years, to the extent that, nowadays, Hollywood celebrities and fellow royals alike take their fashion cues from Princess Catherine. Of course, Kate Middleton's style has changed significantly since she entered the spotlight in 2004 as Prince William's girlfriend. If you're wondering how the ultra chic royal looks in jeans, well, there are tons of old photos where she's wearing them — paired with spaghetti strap tank tops, no less. It's hard to imagine Catherine ever dressed this way, given her current classy and always at least semi-formal style. But, as it turns out, Catherine started dressing the part of the future queen when she suspected William might propose to her at some point.

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The commoner's attendance at his passing out parade in 2006 had tongues wagging that the couple was really serious about each other. It was around this time that the future royal traded in her laidback, casual style for more formal attire like pantsuits, smart dresses, and blazers. "Her clothing almost began to reflect what people saw in her character, a kind of restraint, kind of modesty almost," royal author Tom Quinn explained in the documentary "William & Kate: Too Good To Be True," (via The Mirror).

He added, "It was Kate starting to behave in ways which would be seen more appropriate for a future queen." While Catherine's style started resembling that of a royal as early as 2006, William didn't propose until 2010. The long wait had the tabloids talking, with Katie Nicholl revealing in her book, "The Making of a Royal Romance," that William hesitated to propose because he had commitment issues, thanks to his parents' messy divorce. William also wanted Catherine to be sure she was ready for royal life.