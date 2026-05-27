The Moment That Reportedly Dashed Kate Middleton's Desire To Mend Prince Harry Rift

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There was a time when Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, had a great relationship. However, these days, Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales reportedly refuse to entertain Harry's olive branch, and that's nothing new. There has long been no end in sight for Harry and William's feud. From the sound of it, though, there was one key moment when Kate's hope for the brothers' reconciliation was shattered for good.

Earlier this month, author Christopher Andersen's book, "Kate!: The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen," hit shelves and shed light on the fractured royal relationship. While speaking to Fox News Digital, he revealed what he learned through his research about Kate's initial desire for William and Harry to come back together. "She would not give up," he explained, noting that even as William got angrier about Harry's slights against him in his memoir, "Spare," she remained steadfast.

Kate did, however, change her tune when she and King Charles III found themselves with cancer diagnoses at the same time. "The final straw came really shortly after the king was diagnosed with cancer, when Harry [essentially] said, 'I'd like to mend fences because we just don't know how long [my father] has to live.' Well, that kind of statement can be very hurtful to somebody who doesn't really want to consider their own mortality and is battling cancer."