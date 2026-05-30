Fashion Trends Meghan Markle Has Embraced Over The Years
There is no denying that Meghan Markle's stunning transformation is worth noting. After all, she went from being an actress in "Suits," a successful legal drama, to marrying into the royal family before leaving the British monarchy to focus on her mental health and entrepreneurial endeavors. From wearing bold mini dresses during her Hollywood days to embracing the quiet luxury trend through her Montecito-inspired attire, Meghan's sense of style is immaculate. A trend-setter in her own right, Meghan has often used fashion thoughtfully over the years.
Many of Meghan's wardrobe essentials were made by local designers that she supports, and they are sometimes tied to the places she visits during her international trips with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, while representing their organization, Archewell Philanthropies. Meghan told The New York Times that she uses her platform to increase visibility for the brands she is fond of. "I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven't gotten the attention that they should be getting," she said. Throughout the years, the Duchess of Sussex has adopted several fashion trends, some more accessible than others. Even as a working royal, she found a way to incorporate print trends or wear floral dresses regardless of the season. From sporting haute couture to dressing in high-low combinations, here is a look at how Meghan's style has evolved.
Meghan Markle's mini dress moments were stylish and bold
The old-fashioned mini dress was Meghan Markle's staple before (and even after) she joined the royal family. From donning a khaki mini dress at fashion week in New York City to rocking a burgundy Roland Mouret number at a private dinner in Toronto, the Duchess of Sussex always found a way to incorporate this trend regardless of the occasion. Back in the day, when she was still starring in "Suits," Meghan's hair was often flipped to one side, allowing her mini dress moments to look even more vibrant and bold.
She keeps coming back to the little black dress
It is no secret that the little black dress is a timeless trend that dates back 100 years. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has embraced the LBD on red carpets and after her wedding. Although black is a color that is typically worn by the royal family at funerals, periods of mourning, or national events such as Remembrance Day, Meghan kept coming back to the LBD even before her royal exit. In 2019, for instance, she attended the U.K. premiere of "The Lion King" in a gorgeous Jason Wu dress.
Neutral tones were her go-to as a working royal
As a working royal, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex often wore neutral, minimalist tones. Take, for instance, the light pink Prada top and matching skirt Meghan wore to attend Queen Elizabeth II's Young Leaders Awards in 2018. "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there's a group event. But then you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family," Meghan explained in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."
The Duchess of Sussex took inspiration from her corporate chic looks in Suits
During her first official outing with Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, channeled her "Suits" character, Rachel Zane, whose wardrobe was marked by the corporate chic aesthetic. Costume designer Jolie Andreatta told Harper's Bazaar UK that she and Meghan loved Rachel's fitted dresses and pencil skirts. "We'd always say that, if we could, we would live in Rachel's clothes." That certainly rings true with Meghan's decision to wear a custom-made Givenchy Haute Couture design to the royal engagement with the queen.
Meghan Markle has a soft spot for luxury wear
One of Meghan Markle's last appearances as an active royal was at the Commonwealth Day service in 2020. Her emerald green cape dress by Emilia Wickstead and matching hat by William Chambers proved that the Duchess of Sussex has a soft spot for luxury wear. Her taste for haute couture was even more noticeable when she wore Dior from head to toe at the Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service in 2022. Despite her royal exit, Meghan's fondness for custom-made looks by renowned designers remained a constant.
She styled olive green on and off her royal duties
Olive is another shade of green that Meghan Markle has pulled off time and time again. In 2018, she delivered a speech at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Australia while wearing a sleeveless, olive green Antonio Berardi dress. During a tour stop in early 2026, she even wore a wool shift dress in olive green by a local brand named Friends With Frank. "I love being able to wear local designers and celebrate the craftsmanship that's happening in whatever region I'm traveling to," Meghan told The Australian Women's Weekly.
Meghan Markle adopted British hats and fascinators
Upon joining the royal family, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, adopted a centuries-old trend: fascinators and matching hats, which have been in circulation since the 17th century when Marie Antoinette popularized them. The eccentric headwear is a British nobility trademark during daytime gatherings and official ceremonies, and Meghan has worn them on several occasions. The first time she adopted royal-worthy headwear was during her engagement, when she attended a Christmas Day church service. Her navy beret-style fascinator for the 2019 Remembrance Day remains noteworthy, with its intricate bow and veiling.
Meghan Markle embraced print trends during her pregnancy
Pregnancy looks can be a hit or miss, but Meghan Markle remained fashionable while expecting her first baby, Prince Archie. She leaned into vibrant print patterns, such as the black and white mini dress that she wore on International Women's Day in 2019. She continued to wear print dresses during international events even after the baby bump. In 2024, Meghan wore two designs by Johanna Ortiz for her trips to Colombia and Nigeria. Ortiz was born in Colombia, so Meghan wearing one of her designs during her visit was especially significant.
Meghan Markle's best fashion choices had something blue
Meghan Markle's best fashion moments benefitted from a blue hue. One of the most recognizable dresses she's worn to date was a body-hugging Victoria Beckham design at the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards. She wowed in the bright blue dress, and the rain only enhanced this memorable outing. Meghan also wore an elegant blue ombre dress for the NAACP Image Awards in 2022, proving that a pop of color can do no wrong. According to designer Christopher John Rogers, he was immediately struck by Meghan's warmth when she reached out to him.
She became a vision in red after her royal exit
One of Meghan Markle's most memorable royal moments featured a glamorous Safiyaa red dress with matching accessories during the Mountbatten Music Festival in 2020. Red is a bold color that contrasts with the neutral tones that Meghan wore to royal gatherings. This iconic dress was a statement in and of itself because Meghan often uses fashion to convey her feelings. The music event championed a cause that was near and dear to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, with proceeds going to The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent.
She has embraced the Montecito style more than once
As a California girl, Meghan Markle loves to channel the Montecito style day in and day out. In April 2025, she attended the Time100 Summit in a tan Ralph Lauren suit that felt like the perfect blend of laidback business casual. The wide-leg trousers and loose linen shirt, both within a neutral color palette, proved how she's become adept at rocking this Southern California trend. The Duchess of Sussex also wears white button-down shirts with high-rise jeans, the combination becoming her signature California uniform.
Meghan Markle wears florals all year round
Who said florals are only for spring? Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, rocks floral dresses and outfits with landscape patterns all year round, proving that this is a seasonless trend. Just before Christmas Day in 2018, Meghan paid a visit to Brinsworth House wearing an Odilia floral design from Brock Collection. The romantic dress became a gorgeous winter 'fit when paired with a wool coat. Another notable floral dress that Meghan wore was the Giorgio Armani silk design from her infamous interview with Oprah in 2021, which included a striking lotus flower detail.
The Duchess of Sussex wore bridal white long after her royal wedding
In 2026, Meghan Markle celebrated yet another wedding anniversary with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, but the Duchess of Sussex hasn't let go of bridal white. At the 2024 ESPY Awards, Meghan wore an Oscar de la Renta halter dress that felt like a subtle nod to her Stella McCartney after-party bridal attire. On another occasion, she wore a Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder dress that also seemed to reference her atemporal, off-the-shoulder wedding dress. As a Montecito style icon, bridal white often finds its way into to her lavish wardrobe.
Puffer jackets are Meghan Markle's go-to winter outerwear
Sometimes it can be hard to craft a winter outfit that is both fashionable and warm. Meghan Markle proved that pairing neutral-toned shirts and pants with a puffer jacket can instantly elevate a wintry look. Take, for instance, her ski-ready attire for the Invictus Games in February 2025. She donned a black shirt with matching pants and a cozy winter jacket from Canadian brand Mackage. A year prior, Meghan also spent Valentine's Day at the Invictus Games, while wearing a beige puffer coat on top of her monochromatic white look.
Meghan Markle doesn't mind being an outfit repeater
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is just like us in that she is also a certified outfit repeater despite having access to a vast network of designers when she was working royal. An example of this repurposing habit is when Meghan walked the red carpet in a red Carolina Herrera gown for the 2021 Children's Hospital gala, only to wear it again for the Salute To Freedom Gala three years later. For her 2024 red carpet moment, she sported a different hairdo and forwent the overskirt from her first outing.
Her sophisticated wardrobe is marked by matching sets
The matching set trend is a summer go-to, and it can be dressed down with the same ease as it can be dressed up. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, rocks polished matching sets for international engagements and laid-back sets for meet-ups with friends. During her 2024 trip to Colombia, Meghan wore an outfit that made fashion critics bite their tongues. She donned a sophisticated navy halter vest, matching pants, and a white handbag. Meghan later pulled off another matching set during a lunch date with Serena Williams in March 2025.
She made quiet luxury her fashion staple in 2025
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, embraces the quiet luxury trend now and then, but she made it her fashion mantra in 2025. Her surprising stop at Paris Fashion Week wearing a refined combination of wide-leg pants, a button-down shirt, and a white cape over top was a reminder of her style prowess. Meghan later shared that she had it all planned out with Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. "I reached out, and I said, 'Happy to come and support you.' We kept it a secret, and it was really fun," she told Harper's Bazaar.
Meghan Markle's wrap coats are a fall must-have
Tan wrap coats are a fall must-have, and Meghan Markle knows that full well. Her fondness for this stylish trend was apparent during the Invictus Games in 2024, when she wore a cape coat by Sentaler, a Canadian brand that Meghan has championed since 2017. She was seen wearing another Sentaler coat during her first Christmas Day service with the royal family after she and Prince Harry announced their engagement. Meghan also donned a pale beige wrap coat during a London stroll in 2020, shortly before her royal exit.
Meghan Markle wore high-low outfits in her Netflix cooking show
High-low combinations are no novelty, but Meghan Markle showed that she stands by this trend with the outfits she wore on her Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan." Although the show faced backlash upon release, Meghan's wardrobe caught audiences' attention, with some viewers interested in her fashion picks even more than her cooking segments. While preparing a meal for Mindy Kaling in Season 1, Episode 2, Meghan gave a full breakdown of her high-low wear, which featured a Loro Piana knit top paired with white linen pants from Zara.
She made minimalist monochrome looks elegant
When it comes to fashion trends that Meghan Markle has embraced over the years, the monochrome style is one that she keeps coming back to. One of her noteworthy monochromatic combinations was the ivory button-down blouse and matching pencil skirt by Gabriela Hearst that she wore to Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in October 2025. Meghan looked effortlessly chic while discussing her As Ever business endeavors. She also wore a grey blouse and a maxi skirt for a 2024 SXSW panel, where she spoke about how women are changing narratives on and off screen.
Meghan Markle loves an off-the-shoulder look
The wedding dress that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore on her nuptials displayed her adoration for the off-the-shoulder trend. The cream off-the-shoulder pantsuit she wore to the 2023 Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit was particularly elegant. A month later, Meghan walked the red carpet at Variety's Power of Women event with an off-the-shoulder gown by Proenza Schouler that had heads turning. She even stopped for an interview and reminisced on her "Suits" days. "We had a really fun time," she told Variety. "I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit."
The Duchess of Sussex wears satin on occasion
Satin dresses and skirts never truly go out of style, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, isn't afraid to have fun with silky fabrics. For her first official appearance in 2020, she visited Canada House alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wearing a rich, chocolate-colored Massimo Dutti satin skirt. The piece was paired with Jimmy Choo shoes and a brown turtleneck befitting the fall season. She also wore a sleeveless, satin green gown by Heidi Merrick for a Netflix party celebrating the release of "Beef" Season 2 in April 2026.
Meghan Markle proved that leather can look modern
Meghan Markle has worn variations of the leather pencil skirt since 2018. She donned a burgundy Hugo Boss skirt to Windsor Castle in 2019 and wore the forest green iteration during a 2018 trip to Sussex. Meghan also rocked a leather skirt at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit. "The return to leather also signals a subtle shift toward bolder and more self-assured dressing. It's modern, intentional, and a clear reflection of where she is now and embracing her independence with style and authority," fashion stylist Oriona Robb told Hello!
The Suits alum had an old Hollywood moment at a fundraising gala
As a Hollywood actor-turned-royal, Meghan Markle remains faithful to Old Hollywood glamor. She made that clear during her glitzy red carpet moment at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge fundraising gala. Her strapless off-the-shoulder Harbison Studio gown featured a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic black cape, reminding everyone that the Duchess of Sussex is still a Hollywood star through and through. The look also held a deeper meaning, as it was created by a Black designer and worn at a gala dedicated to Black-owned businesses.
Button-down shirts and jeans are her definition of casual
Although Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is often seen in high-end designer clothing, she knows how to wear something more cozy without ever losing her classy appeal. Meghan often resorts to button-down shirts and jeans for her pitchside looks at games or during her many international tours. During her visit to Australia in April 2026, she wore a Matteau striped shirt with Rolla's cream-colored jeans accessorizing the look with Brochu Walker sunglasses. Meghan might've looked casual upon first glance, but she was still wearing refined pieces.