Fashion Trends Meghan Markle Has Embraced Over The Years

There is no denying that Meghan Markle's stunning transformation is worth noting. After all, she went from being an actress in "Suits," a successful legal drama, to marrying into the royal family before leaving the British monarchy to focus on her mental health and entrepreneurial endeavors. From wearing bold mini dresses during her Hollywood days to embracing the quiet luxury trend through her Montecito-inspired attire, Meghan's sense of style is immaculate. A trend-setter in her own right, Meghan has often used fashion thoughtfully over the years.

Many of Meghan's wardrobe essentials were made by local designers that she supports, and they are sometimes tied to the places she visits during her international trips with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, while representing their organization, Archewell Philanthropies. Meghan told The New York Times that she uses her platform to increase visibility for the brands she is fond of. "I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven't gotten the attention that they should be getting," she said. Throughout the years, the Duchess of Sussex has adopted several fashion trends, some more accessible than others. Even as a working royal, she found a way to incorporate print trends or wear floral dresses regardless of the season. From sporting haute couture to dressing in high-low combinations, here is a look at how Meghan's style has evolved.