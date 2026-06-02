What The Royals Are Like Behind The Wheel

"They see me rollin', they hatin' / Patrollin' and tryna catch me ridin' dirty..." We can't help but hear Chamillionaire's 2005 hit "Ridin'" in our heads when we imagine King Charles III cruising down the road in the Rolls-Royce he was gifted for his coronation in 2023, cool as a cucumber, waving at adoring crowds, and then putting the pedal to the metal and speeding off. See, many of the royals are known for "ridin' dirty," so to speak. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and notoriously, Princess Anne, have been known for burning rubber a little too much.

The royals might be insanely famous, but unlike American presidents who forfeit the pleasure of driving themselves anywhere when they take office, members of the firm still get to drive themselves if they so wish — and fun fact, if you're the monarch, you're not even required to show your license to the cops when they pull you over because you don't legally need one. Or a number plate, for that matter. Sweet!

"He [Charles] doesn't need one as driving licenses and passports are issued in the name of the King's Government — so he's not required to have one," former palace aide Grant Harrold once explained in an interview, per PureWow. "He actually has one anyway, as he was obviously driving for decades before he became king," Harrold clarified, adding that the royals enjoy driving themselves places every so often because it provides them with a sense of "normality and freedom," both of which are in short supply when you're a resident of Buckingham Palace. It should come as no surprise that they're spotted behind the wheel regularly, but what's it like driving with them? We investigated, and you may want to fasten your seatbelt.