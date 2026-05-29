Trooping The Colour Throwback Pics Show How Much The Royals Have Changed Since The '70s

Most people would be content to get a cake and a couple of gifts for their birthday, but when you're the reigning British monarch, you expect just a little more fuss. That comes in the form of Trooping the Colour, the annual military parade held in honor of the sovereign's birthday. The tradition, originally held as a means of identifying military troops before battle — the "Colour" refers to the colors of the regimental flags — was officially established as a birthday celebration in 1748 during the reign of George II. Regardless of the monarch's actual birth month, the parade is always held in June to reduce the chance of bad weather. King Charles III's birthday falls in November, which can be a lousy time to stand outside for long periods. (Just ask anyone who's ever attended the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.)

The popular event is a chance for royal fans to catch a glimpse of senior members as they view the parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Truth be told, it's a chance to get in a bit of snarking at the worst-dressed royals at Trooping the Colour, too.) The king or queen determines who gets the honors; in 2025, Charles and Queen Camilla were accompanied only by heir apparent William, Prince of Wales; future queen consort Catherine, Princess of Wales; and their three children.

For seven remarkable decades prior to her death, the parade was held in honor of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II, who was an active participant in her birthday celebration. Take a ride down memory lane and see how different she and other royals looked in the 1970s.