Whatever Happened To Dick Cavett? What He's Been Up To Since His Talk Show Ended

For those looking back at the history of late-night television during the 1970s, it's tempting to focus on the most famous moments of Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show." It's true that Carson ruled the late-night landscape for three decades, yet for a period in the late 1960s and early '70s, viewers were given another alternative with "The Dick Cavett Show." Premiering on ABC in 1968, the talk show featured erudite, intellectual, and wonderfully witty host Dick Cavett conducting long-form, probing interviews with the who's who of celebrities.

Far more than Carson, Cavett leaned into the counterculture of the era, eagerly interviewing rock stars such as Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix. Cavett also retained a fascination with old Hollywood, which led to discussions with long-in-the-tooth legends like Groucho Marx and Orson Welles. He also welcomed authors, playwrights, politicians, and more. It was the kind of show where a conversation could break out between surrealist artist Salvador Dali, baseball legend Satchel Paige, and silent-film star Lillian Gish (that actually happened, by the way).

ABC canceled "The Dick Cavett Show" in 1974. That might have been the end of "The Dick Cavett Show" (or at least that particular iteration of it), but that certainly wasn't the case for its host. To find out more, read on to explore whatever happened to Dick Cavett and what he's been up to since his talk show ended.