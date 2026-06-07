Princess Diana's Sister Lady Sarah's Cozy '70s Style Doesn't Get Enough Credit

In June 1977, the former Lady Spencer accompanied King Charles to a polo club in England. She wore a floral blue dress with a matching scarf tied around her neck, giving the popular '70s accessory a posh twist. Lady Sarah paired the look with a navy-blue coat, sheer black tights, and thick black heels. Wearing a blue dress with white floral details was a tasteful choice, setting her apart from Charles' entourage without looking out of place. The necktie and sunglasses were reminiscent of the timeless headscarf and sunglasses look commonly worn by Old Hollywood actresses.

Princess Diana Archive & Tim Graham/Getty & undefined

In April 1991, Princess Diana and Prince Charles went to London's Heathrow Airport before embarking on a trip to Brazil. She wore a purple skirt suit with gold buttons down the center of her blazer. Diana wore a white shirt with purple roses underneath the blazer and paired the outfit with black earrings. The following year, Lady Sarah McCorquodale visited Nottingham with Diana as her little sister's lady-in-waiting. Lady Sarah opted for a black shirt underneath the purple blazer and wore pearl earrings to make the look her own.

While the sisters never discussed their shared wardrobe with the press, it likely indicated their tight-knit bond in adulthood. Diana said that Lady Sarah was someone she knew she could trust, which shows how special their connection was before Diana's tragic death in 1997 (via People).