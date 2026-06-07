Princess Diana's Sister Lady Sarah's Cozy '70s Style Doesn't Get Enough Credit
The late Princess Diana was a British royal icon due to her warm, humanitarian spirit. As a younger member of the royal family, Diana changed British royal fashion by challenging the protocol for women to wear gloves and hats. However, she wasn't the only Spencer with a sense of style. Her older sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale was on top of '70s trends during her brief relationship with Prince Charles, now King Charles III. Lady Sarah dated the monarch in her early 20s and showed off her style on public outings.
Princess Diana's sister Lady Sarah's cozy '70s style proves that a good eye for fashion is a Spencer family trait. While Lady Sarah was in her 20s in a different decade than Princess Diana, the Spencer sisters had a similar taste in fashion toward the end of Diana's life. Diana even lent Lady Sarah some of her outfits during her marriage to the former Prince Charles.
Lady Sarah loved fashion like her little sister Diana
In June 1977, the former Lady Spencer accompanied King Charles to a polo club in England. She wore a floral blue dress with a matching scarf tied around her neck, giving the popular '70s accessory a posh twist. Lady Sarah paired the look with a navy-blue coat, sheer black tights, and thick black heels. Wearing a blue dress with white floral details was a tasteful choice, setting her apart from Charles' entourage without looking out of place. The necktie and sunglasses were reminiscent of the timeless headscarf and sunglasses look commonly worn by Old Hollywood actresses.
In April 1991, Princess Diana and Prince Charles went to London's Heathrow Airport before embarking on a trip to Brazil. She wore a purple skirt suit with gold buttons down the center of her blazer. Diana wore a white shirt with purple roses underneath the blazer and paired the outfit with black earrings. The following year, Lady Sarah McCorquodale visited Nottingham with Diana as her little sister's lady-in-waiting. Lady Sarah opted for a black shirt underneath the purple blazer and wore pearl earrings to make the look her own.
While the sisters never discussed their shared wardrobe with the press, it likely indicated their tight-knit bond in adulthood. Diana said that Lady Sarah was someone she knew she could trust, which shows how special their connection was before Diana's tragic death in 1997 (via People).