The '70s saw a number of groundbreaking strides in entertainment as a whole, including achievements in increasing public awareness of social issues, jump-starting proper representation for minority groups across race, gender, and sexuality, and the overall rise in popularity of these media formats, the decade was an important period in history. While there were many forgotten shows of the 1970s, on the flip side there was the mega hit series "Wonder Woman." Starring a young Lynda Carter, "Wonder Woman," which premiered in 1975, served not only as one of the first live-action TV shows in the DC world, but also as an on-screen representation of feminism in the mid-to-late '70s.

While comic publications span as far back as World War II, Wonder Woman, along with her star-spangled garb, was an iconic fictional figure for feminism well before the series was conceived. For Carter, it was through her 1975 portrayal of the fierce, gladiator-like superhero that she became an immediate icon to women around the world. What's ironic is that she shared notable traits that made her fictional counterpart so popular. In fact, these were aspects that allowed her to sustain respectable longevity as a Hollywood superstar. Whether it be the prioritization of her family life or her various accolades ranging from musical nods to video game inclusions, she's been a positive figure to many, making her evolution throughout her five-decade-long career more inspirational to witness. To learn more about her beautiful growth, here is the stunning transformation of "Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter.