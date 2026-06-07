The Most Fashionable Mother-Daughter Look-Alikes In Hollywood
Living up to a mother's standards comes with its own set of struggles, but there's definitely pressure to put your best foot forward when your mom is an international superstar. Hollywood is no stranger to some iconic mother-daughter red carpet moments, and joined fashion endeavors naturally come with the territory, giving way to lots of famous moms and daughters who are — sartorially speaking — killing it together.
Genes are arguably one of the most interesting aspects of our biology, passing down physical features through generations. Meryl Streep's daughter Mamie Gummer is a total copy-paste of her, and her acting career may even be evidence that our genes carry talent and interests, too. A 2009 study published in Behavior Genetics concluded that genetics do indeed influence our skills and proficiency when it comes to athleticism, creativity, and intellect. So it makes sense that for certain celebrity daughters, that natural sense for fashion is built right into them from the beginning. Having your supermodel mother's face doesn't hurt either, making some celeb mother-daughter look-alikes practically unstoppable on the fashion and beauty front. From musical icons like Diana Ross to award-winning actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, here are some of the best-dressed family duos in Hollywood.
Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith are two sides of the same coin
As the only daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, Willow Smith was destined for stardom. Her debut single "Whip My Hair" was released days before her 10th birthday, showing off her inherently unapologetic form of self-expression. Both of her parents have an affinity for music, but Willow's impeccable fashion sense is undoubtedly all Jada. At the November 2022 premiere of "Emancipation," the mother-daughter duo looked like two sides of the same coin. While Willow was rocking black bedazzled slacks and a cropped black vest, the "Red Table Talk" host was in a white puffy gown encrusted with diamonds.
Both Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin are effortlessly chic
Apple Martin is the spitting image of her mother, "Iron Man" star Gwyneth Paltrow, to the point that you have to wonder if Coldplay's Chris Martin's genes even stood a chance. At the December 2025 "Marty Supreme" premiere, the mother-daughter duo looked gorgeous side by side, rocking different variations of an all-black 'fit. Whereas Apple's simple gown was backless, the Goop CEO brought a cheeky flair to the silhouette with a leg slit. She's already stolen her her mom's prominent cheekbones, and it's only a matter of time before Apple will captivate the world with her burgeoning acting career.
Zoë Kravitz got her fashion sense and bone structure from Lisa Bonet
"The Cosby Show" star Lisa Bonet has always had impeccable style, and her daughter Zoë Kravitz is the perfect successor. Zoë's father Lenny Kravitz is undoubtedly a fashionable man in his own right, but there's something about the mother-daughter look-alikes that has you seeing double regardless of their aesthetics. A good example of this was when Lisa and Zoë attended the 2020 InStyle Golden Globes After Party. While Lisa was in a sweeping sheer dress with geometric trim and a floral motif, the "Big Little Lies" star played with prints in a 'fit featuring large and small polka-dots, but they were still twinning.
Kate and Lila Moss share the same supermodel genes
There are few models as recognizable and influential on the industry as the one and only Kate Moss. You can only imagine the kind of hand-me-downs her daughter Lila Moss has available to her — but the young model already inherited the most priceless features of all. At the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show, the mother-daughter duo looked practically identical posing in the front row. While Kate went for a sleeker black slip dress, Lila stunned in a butter-yellow skirt suit (her platform burgundy loafers also matched her neighbor, Blondie front-woman Debbie Harry.
Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross are an iconic team
There's plenty of evidence to substantiate "Stop! In The Name of Love" singer Diana Ross' claim to being a '70s fashion icon, and it's safe to say it's rubbed off on her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross. The "Girlfriends" star has had her praise sung for her immaculate style for decades, but red carpet appearances, such as the 2014 American Music Awards, remind audiences exactly where she got it from. Flaunting her figure in a skin-tight black gown, Tracee was perfectly coordinated with her mother. The Queen of Motown's feathered sleeves were peeking out from behind her daughter, making it seem like the pair were sharing the look.
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe match in every way
Especially in this photo from the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe will have you seeing double. Phillippe is essentially a copy-paste of her mother's face, hair, and height, and the ladies wearing coordinated black sleeveless gowns only affirms that fact. While Witherspoon was decidedly a bit more demure at the event — not tattooed and rocking significantly fewer sparkles — that isn't to say that she hasn't helped foster her daughter's passion for fashion. The pair stunned at a Fendi show a week later, assuring audiences that style was very much a family affair.