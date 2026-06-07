The Most Fashionable Mother-Daughter Look-Alikes In Hollywood

Living up to a mother's standards comes with its own set of struggles, but there's definitely pressure to put your best foot forward when your mom is an international superstar. Hollywood is no stranger to some iconic mother-daughter red carpet moments, and joined fashion endeavors naturally come with the territory, giving way to lots of famous moms and daughters who are — sartorially speaking — killing it together.

Genes are arguably one of the most interesting aspects of our biology, passing down physical features through generations. Meryl Streep's daughter Mamie Gummer is a total copy-paste of her, and her acting career may even be evidence that our genes carry talent and interests, too. A 2009 study published in Behavior Genetics concluded that genetics do indeed influence our skills and proficiency when it comes to athleticism, creativity, and intellect. So it makes sense that for certain celebrity daughters, that natural sense for fashion is built right into them from the beginning. Having your supermodel mother's face doesn't hurt either, making some celeb mother-daughter look-alikes practically unstoppable on the fashion and beauty front. From musical icons like Diana Ross to award-winning actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, here are some of the best-dressed family duos in Hollywood.