The Stunning Transformation Of Brooke Shields' Oldest Daughter Rowan
A look inside actor Brooke Shields' relationship with comedy writer husband Chris Henchy reveals the hurdles the couple had to go through to create the loving family of four they have today. The celebrity couple struggled with fertility issues, but after several rounds of IVF, they eventually became proud parents to two daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy. While there are some strange things about Shields and Henchy's marriage, the couple's relationships with their daughters seem strong.
In an interview with People, the mom of two discussed how she raised her daughters to be independent women. "I'm proud of them speaking their mind," the acclaimed actor said. "They are young women who are already beginning to find their own agencies." After the world got to meet Shields' daughters, her oldest has continued her own stunning transformation.
Born on May 15, 2003, Rowan is the oldest Henchy child and is almost a spitting image of her famous supermodel mom, minus the hair. While the duo share similar looks, occasional outfits, and a strong mother-daughter bond, she has made her own way in life. From growing up going to Hollywood movie premieres as a child to joining the cast of a popular Bravo reality television show, Shields' oldest daughter has undergone quite a transformation over the years.
Brooke Shields has a close relationship with her daughter Rowan Henchy
Brooke Shields' relationship with her daughters Rowan and Grier Henchy, reveals a tight bond between all three women. From the time she was a baby, Henchy was by her famous mother's side at a plethora of public events. In July 2006, the toddler accompanied the acclaimed actor and supermodel to the most popular summer event in The Hamptons, the Bridgehampton Polo Club's Season Opener. Like many celebrity children, Henchy got opportunities to attend prestigious events and premieres before she was even a teenager. When she was only 8 years old, their family attended the premiere of "The Lion King 3D." They had also previously attended the premiere of another children's movie, "Horton Hears a Who." At another time, Shields and Henchy attended New York City Fashion Week together.
Henchy has remained close to her mom; the duo often spends quality time together. As a teenager, the pair posted a TikTok video singing a duet to ABBA, showing the comfortable bond they have. In an E! News Instagram reel, the supermodel spoke about her parenting style. "I really never talked to them [Rowan and Grier] like they were idiots or babies," the mom of two said. She revealed how important it was to let them be heard and how that open communication led to a close relationship.
Rowan Henchy dealt with health issues as a child
When she was just an infant, Rowan Henchy struggled with a fairly common health issue. She was diagnosed with hip dysplasia at a young age, a condition where the hip joints do not fit together correctly. Although often painless, it naturally concerned the new mom, who had a difficult time seeing her daughter in a harness. In the actor's book "Down Came the Rain," Shields described how emotional it was. "The sight of this tiny baby all strapped in a harness and lit up like a Christmas tree was heartbreaking." she wrote.
Hip dysplasia was not the only health condition that Henchy struggled with as a child. In 2018, during her freshman year of high school, the teenager was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, a condition where the pancreas does not produce enough insulin. Henchy was also adjusting to a new school at the time and told People, "... freshman year — it sucked. It was more of just like, 'This happened. How can I continue living my life and not be all sad and depressed?'" Henchy eventually learned how to manage her diabetes, and she and her mom have since advocated for awareness around the medical issue. Henchy also helps normalize her condition by posting photos of herself wearing her Dexcom patch.
Brooke Shields' daughter wore her mom's Golden Globes dress to her senior prom
Most children often rummage through their mothers' closets, trying on clothes, but not many have the opportunity to wear a dress their famous mother wore to one of the biggest events in Hollywood. One of the times Brooke Shields' daughters wore her old looks (and totally rocked them) was in 2021 when her oldest daughter, Rowan Henchy, wore a specific dress over two decades after the actress did.
For her senior prom, Henchy chose a stunning red strapless dress, the same one her mom wore to the Golden Globe Awards in 1998. Both the actor and her daughter shared pictures of the dress on social media. Shields posted a photo of her daughter in the gown, followed by a throwback picture of herself in the dress on the red carpet on Instagram. "I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998," Shields wrote in the caption. "But nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom. Proud mama!" Henchy also shared pictures on Instagram from the special night with the caption, "Thanks for the dress mom!" While Shields paired the dress with a wrap, Henchy went without it for a more modern look years later.
Rowan Henchy graduated from high school in 2021
Shortly after her stunning fashion moment at her senior prom dance, Rowan Henchy celebrated another teenage milestone as part of her stunning transformation. The acclaimed actor's daughter wore a look just as elegant as her prom dress when she graduated from high school in June 2021. She wore a white gown and a sleeveless matching blazer that gave off bridal vibes, a similar style to her mom's first wedding dress, which her younger sister, Grier Henchy, wore to her own high school graduation in 2024. Henchy shared photos of herself showing off her outfit and smoking a celebratory cigar with friends after their high school graduation ceremony. She joked in the Instagram post's caption, "All I remember is that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell and y=mx+b."
Henchy was not just a graduate that day, but was also a performer at her high school graduation celebration. The musically inclined graduate brought along her acoustic guitar to serenade the crowd, singing a cover of the popular song "Photograph" by Ed Sheeran at the end of the evening.
Brooke Shields and Rowan Henchy got matching tattoos
While some high school graduates receive cards and cash as gifts, Rowan Henchy got something far more sentimental that might last her a lifetime. Part of Brooke Shields' oldest daughter's transformation was getting inked for the first time. As a unique and unconventional high school graduation gift, Henchy got a small matching tattoo less than an inch wide with her famous mom. Although the placement was different (Henchy's tattoo was on her foot while the acclaimed actor got hers on her wrist), the design and size were the same.
The mother-daughter duo visited a tattoo parlor in Brooklyn, New York, to get the matching tattoos of small red ladybugs, a special symbol that is an homage to Henchy's childhood nickname of "Ladybug." The Golden Globes-nominated actor explained the nickname and told People, "When she [Rowan] was born, she just looked like two [big] eyes. She just looked like a little bug and that's been her nickname ever since."
When Henchy originally suggested the idea of getting tattooed together, the mom of two said that she quickly jumped on the bonding opportunity and laughingly admitted she was played by her daughter, whom she previously advised to wait until she turned 30 to get her first tattoo. "So, she got what she wanted. I felt like she wanted something to do with her mother. When you have teenagers, you take what you can get," Shields explained.
Rowan Henchy was a guest at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Rowan Henchy has had many unique experiences and attended countless high-profile events with her mother, Brooke Shields. From red carpet appearances to movie premieres, she has rubbed elbows with many A-listers over the years. In 2022, Henchy got a much-coveted invitation to the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. While the annual event is designed to celebrate reporters and raise money for journalism scholarships, it has also become a sort of who's who in the entertainment world. In April that year, Shields and Henchy attended the prestigious event, where they mingled with government officials, journalists, celebrities, and television personalities like reality star Kim Kardashian, actor Drew Barrymore, and Martha Stewart.
Henchy donned a chic black dress paired with pink heels for the event while her mom stunned in a long-sleeved copper dress, and the two posed for photos together. She was only 18 when she went to the dinner that some people spend years working to attend. Henchy was all smiles at the event held at the Washington Hilton, where she dined with former President Joe Biden and enjoyed an evening of music and speeches at the dinner hosted by "The Daily Show" comedian Trevor Noah. The dinner that year was extra special since it was the first one since 2016 that a sitting president was in attendance.
Rowan Henchy is an avid traveler
As the daughter of two celebrities, Rowan Henchy not only attends celebrity-studded events but also travels frequently. Although she is based in New York City, Henchy is an avid traveler and often posts photos of her many trips to her Instagram page. From snow-covered mountain tops to tropical beaches, Henchy has traveled extensively both domestically and internationally and shared pictures of stunning vistas across the world. She even has a highlight on her Instagram profile from her time abroad, showing visits to Copenhagen, Denmark, and Munich, Germany, among others.
In October 2023, the famous actor's daughter traveled across the pond (or rather, canal) to Italy, where she visited seaside coastal towns and beaches as well as more metropolitan cities like Milan and Florence. Later in 2023, Henchy shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of a trip to Zermatt, Switzerland. She posed in front of stunning mountains and shared pictures of herself enjoying winter activities like skiing during her trip. The following year, Henchy swapped snow for sand when she enjoyed a trip to the Bahamas for spring break. Henchy has also traveled to other popular destinations, such as Aspen, Colorado, where she enjoyed a winter ski vacation in 2026.
Rowan Henchy attended the Glamour Women of the Year party
Not only has Rowan Henchy transformed into an avid traveler, but she has also begun attending more popular social events as a young adult as part of her stunning transformation. Brooke Shields and her daughter were at Glamour magazine's Women of the Year party in 2024. Shields and Henchy were more than just guests at the annual star-studded event held in New York City; they were also co-hosts. They interviewed attendees on the red carpet, a glamorous way to put Henchy's interest in journalism to use.
Shields' first-born child posted photos of the lavish affair on her Instagram page and joked in her caption, "Yesterday was take your mom to work day!" The mother and daughter both sparkled in designer sequin dresses as they interviewed women as part of their unique mother-daughter bonding experience. Their role as co-hosts was extra special since the Women of the Year party that year celebrated many famous mothers, including sports mom Donna Kelce and Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles. Various models, actors, athletes, and other professional women in their respective fields were honored at the event that year as well, including Serena Williams, Sydney Sweeney, Pamela Anderson, and Suni Lee.
Rowan Henchy graduated college with a minor in journalism
After Rowan Henchy graduated from high school, the New York native left her childhood home behind and moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to pursue higher education. She attended Wake Forest University, the same university her younger sister, Grier Henchy, would one day attend as well. During Henchy's undergraduate studies at Wake Forest, she minored in Journalism.
While Brooke Shields initially struggled with sending her firstborn child off to college, she did not let that overshadow her love and excitement for her daughter. In an interview with People, she revealed that her oldest daughter was thriving in the new environment. "She's really living her life, she's enjoying college, she's just really blossoming and growing," the actor said. "I listen to the way [my daughters] talk to each other and their friends and the things they're discussing, and you think, 'Wow, she's really her own person and I've done my best in my job and I'm going to try to get out of her way.'"
Henchy graduated in the spring of 2025 with a Bachelor's degree in communications, and her parents and younger sister were in attendance to cheer her on and celebrate her academic accomplishments. The college graduate celebrated with friends in matching white dresses and marked the occasion by popping champagne on campus.
Rowan Henchy joined the cast of a reality show
There is no doubt that Rowan Henchy has gone through a stunning transformation, and one of her biggest life changes involved her further stepping into the public spotlight. While she attended certain events with her mother over the years, Henchy has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Yet in the summer of 2026, that all changed. Much to her mother's dismay, Shields' oldest daughter joined the cast of a Bravo reality show, "Next Gen NYC," for the show's second season.
In an interview on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle," Shields revealed her feelings about Henchy joining the cast of a reality show. "I was sick to my stomach," she admitted. Shields discussed how reality shows can bring out bad behavior, but she eventually got on board with her daughter's decision. "She wants to be in broadcast journalism, and she also likes being on camera. So I said, 'See if you can translate that into another opportunity, and it's a business choice that you're making."
"Next Gen NYC" follows a group of friends that includes many celebrity children, like "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Meredith Marks' son, Brooks Marks, and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars Kim Zolciak and Kandi Burruss' daughters, Ariana Biermann and Riley Burruss. Viewers get a glimpse inside Henchy's life as she navigates early adulthood in her childhood home and explores a career in the entertainment industry.