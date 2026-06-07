The Stunning Transformation Of Brooke Shields' Oldest Daughter Rowan

A look inside actor Brooke Shields' relationship with comedy writer husband Chris Henchy reveals the hurdles the couple had to go through to create the loving family of four they have today. The celebrity couple struggled with fertility issues, but after several rounds of IVF, they eventually became proud parents to two daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy. While there are some ​​strange things about Shields and Henchy's marriage, the couple's relationships with their daughters seem strong.

In an interview with People, the mom of two discussed how she raised her daughters to be independent women. "I'm proud of them speaking their mind," the acclaimed actor said. "They are young women who are already beginning to find their own agencies." After the world got to meet Shields' daughters, her oldest has continued her own stunning transformation.

Born on May 15, 2003, Rowan is the oldest Henchy child and is almost a spitting image of her famous supermodel mom, minus the hair. While the duo share similar looks, occasional outfits, and a strong mother-daughter bond, she has made her own way in life. From growing up going to Hollywood movie premieres as a child to joining the cast of a popular Bravo reality television show, Shields' oldest daughter has undergone quite a transformation over the years.