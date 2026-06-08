The One Move That Confirms Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Has No Interest In Publicity

MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, became one of the richest people in the world following the settlement of her divorce from the Amazon founder in 2019. While other celebrities may use that money to start new businesses or live luxurious lives, Scott took an entirely different path. She dedicated her life to giving away all her money.

In 2022, she founded Yield Giving to manage that goal and ensure her money is donated to organizations that help others. The foundation's website said that as of writing, Scott has donated over $26 billion to a variety of places, including colleges and healthcare organizations. But in March 2026, Scott did not make the Chronicle of Philanthropy's list of top American philanthropists who donated money in 2025. This confused readers since Scott said in a December 2025 essay on Yield Giving that she had donated $7 billion in 2025, which is more than the other people on the list.

To explain, Maria Di Mento, the senior editor for the Chronicle of Philanthropy, wrote in a separate article, "While it is possible she made gifts to her donor-advised funds that would have earned her a spot on the Philanthropy 50, she and her representatives declined to provide such information to the Chronicle." This move by Scott implied that she's not interested in publicity for her acts of kindness.