The One Move That Confirms Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Has No Interest In Publicity
MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, became one of the richest people in the world following the settlement of her divorce from the Amazon founder in 2019. While other celebrities may use that money to start new businesses or live luxurious lives, Scott took an entirely different path. She dedicated her life to giving away all her money.
In 2022, she founded Yield Giving to manage that goal and ensure her money is donated to organizations that help others. The foundation's website said that as of writing, Scott has donated over $26 billion to a variety of places, including colleges and healthcare organizations. But in March 2026, Scott did not make the Chronicle of Philanthropy's list of top American philanthropists who donated money in 2025. This confused readers since Scott said in a December 2025 essay on Yield Giving that she had donated $7 billion in 2025, which is more than the other people on the list.
To explain, Maria Di Mento, the senior editor for the Chronicle of Philanthropy, wrote in a separate article, "While it is possible she made gifts to her donor-advised funds that would have earned her a spot on the Philanthropy 50, she and her representatives declined to provide such information to the Chronicle." This move by Scott implied that she's not interested in publicity for her acts of kindness.
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has had a quiet, private life since the divorce
Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, had an amicable split. They announced their divorce in 2019 with a joint statement on X, writing, "We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures." After the split, they co-parented their four children, and Bezos even publicly supported Scott when she announced she was giving away the billions she got from their divorce.
While the philanthropy has boosted Scott's reputation since the divorce, not much else has been reported about her life. In 2021, the public discovered Scott had remarried through her and her new husband's profiles on the Giving Pledge organization website. Scott had married a science teacher from her children's school, Dan Jewett, who shared her passion for giving back. Jewett's Giving Pledge profile said, "And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others" (via People).
Not much else was known about their relationship until Scott filed for divorce in 2022. This time there was no public statement about what happened, and the case didn't go to trial either. Business Insider reported that they settled the divorce through a confidential contract. In the following years, there weren't any reports of new relationships or ventures from Scott. She seems to be focused on her donations, giving money to charities assisting people around the world.