Nicole Kidman's Best-Dressed Moments In Her 50s (So Far)
Acclaimed actor Nicole Kidman got her big break in 1989's "Dead Calm," and she's shown no signs of slowing down ever since. The '90s brought about several iconic roles and red carpet moments, but her style transformation in the early 2000s after a divorce from "Top Gun" actor Tom Cruise raised the bar even further.
The "Practical Magic" actor has always had an affinity and deep knowledge of fashion, with both her mother and grandmother being talented seamstresses. It's so natural to the star, she even told Vogue in her 2025 cover interview that dress fittings "[make] me feel like I'm four," which could explain why she seems so perfectly at peace in even the most wild pieces. As a talented actor, even the act of putting on a dress can transform her persona for an event in seconds. Speaking on fashion, she said, "Sometimes it's armor. Sometimes it's playful, sometimes it's sexy. It just depends on my mood. Sometimes it's androgynous, sometimes it's kind of, screw you."
Fashion is one of the most versatile tools we have to help us embody different moods, characters, and stages of our lives, and Kidman's long career in Hollywood has given her several opportunities to explore multiple avenues. It's clear that since turning 50 in 2017, certain features on her face have definitely changed. However, her affinity for fashion certainly hasn't. Here are some of the "Eyes Wide Shut" actor's best-dressed moments in her 50s (so far).
She looked effortlessly chic on the beach for the Chanel Cruise '27 show
Nicole Kidman was without a doubt one of the best-dressed guests at the Chanel Cruise 2026/2027 show in April 2026. The 58-year-old actor sported a long-sleeved back dress with black heels and oval sunglasses while posing in front of the Biarritz coast in France. The "Babygirl" actor is no stranger to some beautiful backless moments, but this dress married a slouchier 'fit with her flattering, cheeky signature. The feather fixture connected by chains in the center of her exposed back is clearly one of her favorite textures.
She's mastered the art of texture
Nicole Kidman keeps up with the hottest runway releases regardless of whether she's a guest or not, and this interesting take on the naked dress for the "Margo's Got Money Troubles" premiere from April 2026 showcased how she manages to make designer pieces her own. The two-piece Schiaparelli set featured a bib of faux fish scales down the center, adding some textural intrigue to the sheer and embroidered sleeves and skirt. Opting for a high-waisted 'fit, the 58-year-old brought a more demure vibe to the fit — but her footwear fail looked downright painful.
Nicole Kidman manages to rock even the trendiest silhouette
The early 2020s brought about the resurgence of skirts over pants, and Nicole Kidman was more than happy to oblige fans with her take on the trend during the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards. The skirt/slacks and coordinating high-necked, sculpted leather corset were taken straight off of the Monse Fall 2025 runway, showing off not only her appreciation for good styling, but her finger on the pulse of emerging fashion titans. Accompanying her now ex-husband Keith Urban to the ceremony, it's safe to say her star power was nowhere near being outshone with this look.
She was a vision in silver for the Golden Globes
Nicole Kidman opted for this stunningly draped, backless silver gown for the 2025 Golden Globes, but she was far from placing second when it came to her styling. The 57-year-old "Batman Forever" star flexed her gorgeous figure in Balenciaga couture made of sparkly silver mesh, pooling into a train. The look appeared to be a harmonious blend of Hollywood glamour and Greek mythology, solidifying it's place as one of her most iconic red carpet looks.
Nicole Kidman looked like under-the-sea royalty in this gown
The debate whether or not fashion is art has been widely debated by design theorists and art historians alike, but there's no denying the level of creative ingenuity and textile manipulation that went into Nicole Kidman's 2025 Palm Springs Film Festival gown. The custom Loewe piece featured a structured mother-of-pearl corset with a mermaid-cut skirt, bringing an elegant sheen to the 57-year-old's outfit. The label had already released two dresses using the mineral for their Spring 2025 collection, and Loewe described the process of arranging the iridescent linings of mollusks and shells over leather on Instagram.
Nicole Kidman paired this plunging gown with a sleek blazer
"Big Little Lies" actor Nicole Kidman has an affinity for details, rocking a brown sheer custom Ferragamo dress for the premiere of her Netflix series "The Perfect Couple" in September 2024. The low-cut, floor-length dress was paired with an oversized black blazer with satin lapels, adding some structured contrast to the slinky and see-through look. Kidman is no stranger to incorporating menswear into even her most feminine fashions, often rocking blazers and slacks for outings. The outerlayer adds a chic but powerful air of maturity to even her most simple looks.
She looked like a prize in this golden dress for her Lifetime Achievement Award
Why have one metallic Balenciaga gown when you could have two? As a house ambassador, Nicole Kidman managed to make the historic fashion house look even more iconic with this gold sequined gown for her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in April 2024. The long glittering train behind her couldn't make for better imagery, embodying all the awards and acclaim the 56-year-old actor managed to accumulate over her career. The choice of designer is also fitting, as Kidman said in 2023, "Balenciaga has been with me through some of the most memorable events in my life, from my wedding to the Oscars red carpet ... " (via Harper's Bazaar).
Nicole Kidman knows how to elevate even the simplest of looks
There's virtually nothing to dislike about Nicole Kidman's two-tone strapless gown for the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards. The 51-year-old actor started the decade with a bang, wearing this elegant yet avant-garde gown from the Armani Privé Fall 2018 collection. The piece blossomed open at her right hip to reveal a white interior panel hidden in the seemingly straightforward black gown. It embodies one of the best aspects of Kidman's fashion philosophy: her ability to elevate the simple into the extraordinary.