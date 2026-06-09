Nicole Kidman's Best-Dressed Moments In Her 50s (So Far)

Acclaimed actor Nicole Kidman got her big break in 1989's "Dead Calm," and she's shown no signs of slowing down ever since. The '90s brought about several iconic roles and red carpet moments, but her style transformation in the early 2000s after a divorce from "Top Gun" actor Tom Cruise raised the bar even further.

The "Practical Magic" actor has always had an affinity and deep knowledge of fashion, with both her mother and grandmother being talented seamstresses. It's so natural to the star, she even told Vogue in her 2025 cover interview that dress fittings "[make] me feel like I'm four," which could explain why she seems so perfectly at peace in even the most wild pieces. As a talented actor, even the act of putting on a dress can transform her persona for an event in seconds. Speaking on fashion, she said, "Sometimes it's armor. Sometimes it's playful, sometimes it's sexy. It just depends on my mood. Sometimes it's androgynous, sometimes it's kind of, screw you."

Fashion is one of the most versatile tools we have to help us embody different moods, characters, and stages of our lives, and Kidman's long career in Hollywood has given her several opportunities to explore multiple avenues. It's clear that since turning 50 in 2017, certain features on her face have definitely changed. However, her affinity for fashion certainly hasn't. Here are some of the "Eyes Wide Shut" actor's best-dressed moments in her 50s (so far).