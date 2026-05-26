Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Has A Close Relationship With Their Daughters & Photos Prove It
Being a child of divorce at any age is bound to stir up some complicated feelings about your parents, especially if their breakup was anywhere near as messy as Bill and Melinda Gates'. The couple was married from 1994 until 2021, having their three kids — Jennifer, Phoebe, and Rory — over the course of their 27 years together.
There have long been signs that Jenn and Phoebe live a lavish (and spoiled) life, with Bill being the main enabler with some truly out-of-touch gifts. Melinda tried her best to keep them grounded, telling Elle in a March 2025 interview: "I just tried to keep them in the real world and point things out to them as much as possible. We had real discussions about how our family was different, but you shouldn't think any more of yourself because of that." That perspective has seemingly pushed them to pursue business ventures of their own, especially considering that they won't be inheriting nearly as much money as people thought they would.
However, despite their parents growing apart, Jenn and Phoebe have never been put in a position to choose sides, sharing several photos with both their parents over the years. It's clear that the girls deeply admire their mother, making sure never to miss a Mother's Day or birthday tribute to their respective Instagram accounts. Here are some photos shared by the Gates' daughters that prove, despite Bill's new relationship, nobody could replace their mom.
They're big fans of their mom's work
In a cozy photo posted to Jennifer Gates' Instagram in April 2019, she and Melinda are propping up a copy of the philanthropist's first book, "The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World." The pride was evident on Jenn's face, as she beamed at her mother while they sat on a mustard couch together.
While Melinda is best known for her work at Microsoft and humanitarian projects through the Gates Foundation, this was one of her first solo creative ventures. Setting an example for her daughters, she's showcasing how the bounties of life are limitless when you don't shy away from exploring new ventures.
And she's a massive supporter of theirs
While Jennifer Gates is a pediatric resident and an equestrian, Phoebe's career is more focused on fashion and tech. Melinda was all smiles with both her daughters for the launch of Phoebe's bag collaboration with designer Stella McCartney in honor of the Women's Tennis Association. The event was just ahead of the launch of her company, Phia – an AI "personal shopping assistant" platform. They looked incredibly stylish in their distinct looks, with Melinda rocking some black tiger print, Phoebe in a horse-detailed dress, and Jenn in a forest green gown. Stylish for sure, but the event made the youngest daughter's reputation go from bad to worse.
They still go on family vacations together
In a sweet reel from Jennifer Gates' Instagram commemorating her 2024 trip to the Paris Olympics, she shared this sweet picture of her and Melinda posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. The video was a compilation of clips of Jenn posing with her husband, Nayel Nassar, as well as clips of her eldest daughter, Leila, running through French walking paths. She also shared clips of herself with her father, Bill, suggesting that both her parents were front and center for the festivities.
Cute throwback pictures are a must
Phoebe Gates may have found her signature hair color in a stark black color over recent years, but a throwback photo of Melinda for Mother's Day on Instagram revealed her natural blonde locks. Melinda looked like the epitome of early 2000's sporty chic, rocking a white mini skirt with a zip-up navy collared shirt. Phoebe was in her own matching little blue button-up dress, gladly accepting a sweet kiss on the forehead from her mother. A baby has no concept of how important their parents are, but the Gates' daughters clearly understood they were loved from an early age.
They love when she embraces her silly side
While Melinda Gates is a billionaire philanthropist and businesswoman, she'll always be a goofy mom to her daughters first and foremost. In a sweet birthday tribute to her mom posted to Phoebe's Instagram, her mom was photographed with a mischievous grin wearing a "2021 Grad" bedazzled crown. Although there were no photos of either daughter wearing the crown online, the best assumption is that it was for Phoebe's high school graduation. Despite that marking the year Melinda and Bill announced their divorce, the mother and her daughters seem to have plenty to joke around about.
But it's always more fun being silly together
In a cheeky July photo dump posted to Jenn Gates' Instagram, the doctor was all smiles posing in a car selfie with her sister Phoebe and mother Melinda. Although there are plenty of professional photographs of the family, snapshots from their everyday life, like this one, help to truly convey just how tight-knit the family truly is. Phoebe craned her neck over from the backseat, while Melinda was grinning ear to ear at the camera. Despite seeming so far away from the rest of the world in terms of status and opportunity, this selfie reminds us of the common familial connections that transcend income.