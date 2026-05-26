Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Has A Close Relationship With Their Daughters & Photos Prove It

Being a child of divorce at any age is bound to stir up some complicated feelings about your parents, especially if their breakup was anywhere near as messy as Bill and Melinda Gates'. The couple was married from 1994 until 2021, having their three kids — Jennifer, Phoebe, and Rory — over the course of their 27 years together.

There have long been signs that Jenn and Phoebe live a lavish (and spoiled) life, with Bill being the main enabler with some truly out-of-touch gifts. Melinda tried her best to keep them grounded, telling Elle in a March 2025 interview: "I just tried to keep them in the real world and point things out to them as much as possible. We had real discussions about how our family was different, but you shouldn't think any more of yourself because of that." That perspective has seemingly pushed them to pursue business ventures of their own, especially considering that they won't be inheriting nearly as much money as people thought they would.

However, despite their parents growing apart, Jenn and Phoebe have never been put in a position to choose sides, sharing several photos with both their parents over the years. It's clear that the girls deeply admire their mother, making sure never to miss a Mother's Day or birthday tribute to their respective Instagram accounts. Here are some photos shared by the Gates' daughters that prove, despite Bill's new relationship, nobody could replace their mom.