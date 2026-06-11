Kaitlan Collins' Curly Hairstyles Are Perfect For Casual Styling & Getting Glam
As CNN's Chief White House Correspondent, many people know Kaitlan Collins as the person reporting important news and asking questions with confidence. Other people probably know her better as the anchor with the best hair in news. The brunette star often gets attention for her sleek, shiny hair that always seems to look long and healthy. Sometimes she wears her strands straight, while other times, she gives them a voluminous curl. Collins' curls aren't just for special occasions. In fact, they look just as amazing with a casual 'fit as they do with a red carpet-ready ensemble
In May 2026, Collins showed off her secret to those perfect curls in an Instagram pic. The star shared a mirror selfie revealing her oversized hair rollers. The comment section flooded with fans thrilled to finally know the secret behind the anchor's perfect mane. It's no wonder that folks are obsessed with Collins' curls. She never seems to have a bad hair day, and somehow, her curls are the perfect accessory with any outfit.
Her super shiny locks look perfect on the job
It's no secret that Kaitlan Collins has undergone a stunning style transformation. Yet, despite her clear love of fashion statements, as an anchor, she often has to keep things simple and professional with her ensembles. Luckily for her, super shiny hair is the perfect addition to any look. In one clip of Collins on the job that she shared on Instagram, she sported a black peacoat over a white button-down shirt. With a basic base like that, her silky smooth mane was the star of the 'fit.
Her va-va-voom volume looks great dressed up or down
In 2025, Kaitlan Collins was tagged in a photo on Instagram that showed off one very voluminous hair moment. While Collins was likely ready to change into a fancier ensemble with her hair and makeup done flawlessly, it's hard to ignore that pairing this perfect blowout with a denim button-down shirt is definitely a vibe. While most of us think of a voluminous 'do like this one as something perfect for a big event, it looks seriously cool with a casual look.
Her soft waves work perfectly with a baseball cap
For anyone who thinks baseball caps are only for bad hair days, it's time to think again. In a pic she shared on Instagram, Kaitlan Collins served Elle Woods vibes in a bubblegum pink suit while serving up pizzas. Her baseball cap put a super laidback twist on the 'fit, and her long, flowing waves added some unexpected glam to the look. Once again, this ensemble just wouldn't be the same without her eye-catching mane.
Her loose waves were red carpet-ready
Unlike most anchors, Kaitlan Collins occasionally flexes her star power by stunning at award shows. She did just that when she donned sparkly red at the Grammys in 2026. This kind of glam look isn't her most typical style, but it coordinated with her long, flowing locks just as perfectly as what she wears to work at CNN. With a middle part, plenty of volume, and silky smooth texture, Collins was a flawless fit for a star-studded red carpet.
She stunned with silky smooth strands and evening wear
Kaitlan Collins sported some slightly tighter curls than usual at the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors. With sleek pieces tucked behind her ears at her hairline, Collins' locks looked sophisticated and sleek. The volume in Collins' hair is usually one of its best traits. This look had less volume than many of her hairstyles, but it managed to show off a different version of her curls that gave off an elegant, uncomplicated vibe.
She kept things simple with a black midi dress
On June 2, Kaitlan Collins stepped away from the CNN studio and into the Bravo-verse, appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" to talk all things reality TV. Her look for the night was sweet and clean-looking. She wore a black, A-line midi dress, and as usual, her hair was the cherry on top of the look. She sported a middle part with big, loose curls, and the enviable shine her hair always seems to have.