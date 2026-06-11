Kaitlan Collins' Curly Hairstyles Are Perfect For Casual Styling & Getting Glam

As CNN's Chief White House Correspondent, many people know Kaitlan Collins as the person reporting important news and asking questions with confidence. Other people probably know her better as the anchor with the best hair in news. The brunette star often gets attention for her sleek, shiny hair that always seems to look long and healthy. Sometimes she wears her strands straight, while other times, she gives them a voluminous curl. Collins' curls aren't just for special occasions. In fact, they look just as amazing with a casual 'fit as they do with a red carpet-ready ensemble

In May 2026, Collins showed off her secret to those perfect curls in an Instagram pic. The star shared a mirror selfie revealing her oversized hair rollers. The comment section flooded with fans thrilled to finally know the secret behind the anchor's perfect mane. It's no wonder that folks are obsessed with Collins' curls. She never seems to have a bad hair day, and somehow, her curls are the perfect accessory with any outfit.