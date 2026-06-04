Eyes On The Prize: Gayle King Hints She's Ready For An Age-Gap Romance With Tom Brady
Gayle King appears to be looking for love with a fellow celeb at the top of their game who also has a public divorce in their past: former NFL superstar Tom Brady. The TV journalist dropped not-so-subtle hints about her crush on the seven-time Super Bowl champion while chatting with Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez on "CBS Mornings" on June 4. The actors were promoting their new rom-com, "Office Romance," which Goldstein co-wrote, when King made some thirsty comments about her long-simmering attraction to Brady.
The conversation — which wasn't even one of King's most uncomfortable TV interviews, despite the awkward declaration of attraction for Brady — got sidetracked when Goldstein quipped that his next writing project would be a starring vehicle for King. The anchor excitedly suggested, "Do I fall in love with Tom Brady? Or, no, does he fall in love with me?" King quickly backtracked and couched the comments as her simply kidding. "I just think he's one of the nicest people," King said, quickly adding that her remarks were "an obvious joke."
But just how much of the sentiment was in jest? Later in the chat, Goldstein joked that he wanted King to "invite us to the Tom and Gayle wedding." King then asked Goldstein to let Brady know about her crush. The cute banter was playful, but recent comments King has made about the handsome, self-assured footballer seem to suggest that she's only joking unless it becomes an actual possibility.
This isn't this first time Gayle King has suggested she has feelings for Tom Brady
Gayle King is no stranger to reputation-threatening drama, so it's unlikely the significant age gap between her and Tom Brady would deter her from crushing on him. King is 23 years older than Brady (and 26 years older than Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, whom he divorced in 2022). King has joked in the past about hooking up with Brady. In July 2024, she shared a beaming photo of herself and Brady to Instagram, which she coyly captioned, "New couple alert me and @tombrady .... Naaah it's a joke!"
What isn't a joke is King expressed she's interested in finding love again, especially after her marriage to William Bumpus came to a shattering end in 1993 when King caught him having an affair with one of her friends. King addressed her divorce while sitting down for a chat on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she also left more hints about having the hots for the NFL legend. King explained that she's looking for someone "younger" when it comes to getting back into the dating scene. "Not someone-I-could've-given-birth-to younger, but, you know, like Tom Brady's age," King clarified. "I just saw Tom Brady, and I had to stop myself from going, 'You are so good-looking.'"
Later, King doubled down when host Alex Cooper asked, "If your friends could set you up with someone, not Tom Brady, who do you think they would set you up with?" Before she could get the question out, King staunchly responded, "Tom Brady." Clearly, there's simply no other choice. Brady himself has yet to comment on King's apparent affections.