Eyes On The Prize: Gayle King Hints She's Ready For An Age-Gap Romance With Tom Brady

Gayle King appears to be looking for love with a fellow celeb at the top of their game who also has a public divorce in their past: former NFL superstar Tom Brady. The TV journalist dropped not-so-subtle hints about her crush on the seven-time Super Bowl champion while chatting with Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez on "CBS Mornings" on June 4. The actors were promoting their new rom-com, "Office Romance," which Goldstein co-wrote, when King made some thirsty comments about her long-simmering attraction to Brady.

The conversation — which wasn't even one of King's most uncomfortable TV interviews, despite the awkward declaration of attraction for Brady — got sidetracked when Goldstein quipped that his next writing project would be a starring vehicle for King. The anchor excitedly suggested, "Do I fall in love with Tom Brady? Or, no, does he fall in love with me?" King quickly backtracked and couched the comments as her simply kidding. "I just think he's one of the nicest people," King said, quickly adding that her remarks were "an obvious joke."

But just how much of the sentiment was in jest? Later in the chat, Goldstein joked that he wanted King to "invite us to the Tom and Gayle wedding." King then asked Goldstein to let Brady know about her crush. The cute banter was playful, but recent comments King has made about the handsome, self-assured footballer seem to suggest that she's only joking unless it becomes an actual possibility.