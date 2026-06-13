Sweet Throwback Pic Of Jeff Bezos & His Mom Highlights How Close They Were
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Jeff Bezos might be one of the richest people in the world, but he gives credit where it's due. Jeff Bezos has weathered many tragedies throughout his life, but through all of it, the Amazon founder's close bond with his late mother, Jackie Bezos, kept him steady. One only has to look at sweet throwback pictures of the mother-son duo to see that they had a special bond. In fact, the tech billionaire was not above giving Jackie a big bear hug in front of the cameras, and he often sings her praises on social media too. Over the years, Jeff took every opportunity to honor his mother, who died in 2025.
The Blue Origin founder posted sweet snaps and messages to honor Jackie on Mother's Day each year, to the delight of his fans. In 2017, he gushed, "I won the lottery with my mom. Thanks for literally everything, Mom," on X, formerly known as Twitter. In 2022, Jeff wrote, "Mom, I have no idea how you did what you did. You kept us both safe inside your heart. Thank you for sharing your strength and for all the sacrifices you made. I love you." The tech billionaire also praised Jackie when he appeared before the U.S. House Committee in 2020, crediting his mother and adoptive father, Mike Bezos, for helping him become the man he is today.
"You get different gifts in life, and one of my great gifts is my mom and dad," the tech billionaire enthused, per Amazon News. "They have been incredible role models for me and my siblings our entire lives." When Jackie passed away in 2025, Jeff penned a touching tribute to her on Instagram, revealing she had a neurodegenerative disease. "I hold her safe in my heart forever," he noted.
Jeff Bezos has long credited his mother for his success
He might be competing with Elon Musk in the space race these days, but Jeff Bezos did not come from money, and he credits his parents for helping him launch his first business venture — Amazon — in 1995. Jackie and Mike Bezos were its very first investors, giving their son $250,000 to kickstart his dream. Jeff Bezos' relationship with his mother was such that he was very honest about his chances of success when he was offered the money. "I want you to know what the risks are, because I still want to come home for Thanksgiving if this doesn't work," the future billionaire warned his parents at the time, according to Brad Stone's book, "The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon."
Jeff confirmed to Business Insider in a 2018 interview that his propensity for taking risks is all thanks to the support system his parents provided. "They're so loving and supportive," the Amazon founder enthused. "When you have loving and supportive people in your life [...] you end up being able to take risks." He has taken many since, and even after the 2026 Blue Origin explosion, Jeff indicated that he was still as determined as ever to bring his wildest dreams to life.
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the ambitious businessman named some of his creations after his mother. In 2020, Jeff made headlines when it came to light that he'd named a rocket recovery ship after Jackie. Her full name, Jacklyn, was bestowed on the 600-foot vessel. The tech billionaire posted a video of the unveiling on Instagram, noting, "It couldn't be more appropriately named — Mom has always given us the best place and best heart to come home to."