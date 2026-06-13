Sweet Throwback Pic Of Jeff Bezos & His Mom Highlights How Close They Were

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Jeff Bezos might be one of the richest people in the world, but he gives credit where it's due. Jeff Bezos has weathered many tragedies throughout his life, but through all of it, the Amazon founder's close bond with his late mother, Jackie Bezos, kept him steady. One only has to look at sweet throwback pictures of the mother-son duo to see that they had a special bond. In fact, the tech billionaire was not above giving Jackie a big bear hug in front of the cameras, and he often sings her praises on social media too. Over the years, Jeff took every opportunity to honor his mother, who died in 2025.

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The Blue Origin founder posted sweet snaps and messages to honor Jackie on Mother's Day each year, to the delight of his fans. In 2017, he gushed, "I won the lottery with my mom. Thanks for literally everything, Mom," on X, formerly known as Twitter. In 2022, Jeff wrote, "Mom, I have no idea how you did what you did. You kept us both safe inside your heart. Thank you for sharing your strength and for all the sacrifices you made. I love you." The tech billionaire also praised Jackie when he appeared before the U.S. House Committee in 2020, crediting his mother and adoptive father, Mike Bezos, for helping him become the man he is today.

"You get different gifts in life, and one of my great gifts is my mom and dad," the tech billionaire enthused, per Amazon News. "They have been incredible role models for me and my siblings our entire lives." When Jackie passed away in 2025, Jeff penned a touching tribute to her on Instagram, revealing she had a neurodegenerative disease. "I hold her safe in my heart forever," he noted.