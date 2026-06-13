These Celebs Took Fashion Risks With Their Funky Hats (& It Totally Paid Off)

In the world of Hollywood, what you wear on the red carpet and on the big stage matters. Some celebrities' worst nightmare used to be ending up on "Fashion Police" and getting blasted for wearing something that they didn't quite pull off. But a true mark of a star is one that doesn't shy away from taking fashion risks, but instead takes bold style choices to stand out. One way of doing that is to accessorize your look. As some Hollywood stars have shown us, the rule "less is more" doesn't quite apply to a funky hat.

The bigger and funkier the hat, the more memorable an outfit becomes in pop culture. Sometimes it pays off, and sometimes you may become one of the many celebs on the worst-dressed list at the Met Gala. The following celebs took a huge gamble on rocking these funky hats. Some looks started a trend and a few turned into memes. Either way, funky hats certainly paid off for these celebs.