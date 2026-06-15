4 Moments That Prove Blake Shelton Has A Sweet Stepfather Bond With Gwen Stefani's Kids

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani began dating in November 2015, the same year they each went through divorces from their ex-spouses, Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. The couple dated for about five years before they got married on July 3, 2021. Shelton didn't have any children with Lambert, but he instantly became a stepfather to Stefani's sons with Rossdale: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Shelton and the boys seemed to get close very quickly. Stefani posted a tribute to the "Honey Bee" singer on Instagram for Father's Day in 2020, thanking him for helping her raise her kids. Shelton talked about becoming a role model and father to the boys while reflecting on that tribute post in a 2020 interview with "Today." It's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say," he admitted. "There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that."

But, Shelton seems to have taken on the step-father role quite naturally, from coordinating with the younger men in bowties at the Oklahoma wedding to attending events with them to sharing moments backstage. Here are some of the best moments that highlight the "God Gave Me You" singer's close bond with the Rossdale boys.