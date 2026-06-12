Which Of Kate Middleton's Exes Did She See At Peter Phillips' Wedding? What We Know
While royal watchers worldwide mourned the fact that Prince Harry and Prince William wouldn't be reuniting at their "peacemaker" cousin Peter Phillips' wedding, there was plenty of other drama to feast on. Like the appearance of Princess Catherine's old college boyfriend, Rupert Finch, for instance. Kate Middleton had her fair share of romances before Prince William, and in fact, she was reportedly still dating Finch when she first ran into him at the college fashion show where the future royal wore that sheer dress.
Catherine and Finch dated for about a year, according to reports, and her friends thought he was "the ultimate catch," per Page Six. But she, of course, clearly ended up thinking William was a better catch. Neither the princess nor Finch has publicly commented on their past relationship, with the latter once reasoning in an interview, "It's not something I'll ever talk about. It's between Kate and me and was a long time ago," per Express.
Finch attended Peter's wedding with his own wife, Lady Natasha Finch, and it appears he and the Princess of Wales remain on good terms. Natasha, who is a designer and the founder of Beulah London, is one of Catherine's favorite designers, and she was notably spotted wearing a Beulah dress at a 2023 polo match.
Rupert Finch actually attended the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding
There are certain expectations when you attend a royal wedding; there's the usual pomp and circumstance, of course, alongside tiaras, elaborate hats and gowns, and an almost 100% chance that you'll run into your ex. The royals are known for inviting their exes to their weddings, and if you think Princess Catherine and Rupert Finch's little run-in at Peter Phillips' nuptials was awkward, think again. The lawyer attended Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding to Prince William, along with some of her other exes, like Willem Marx, who similarly invited an entourage of ex-girlfriends to his wedding. Former flame Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe was in attendance, along with Arabella Musgrave, Rose Farquhar, and Jecca Craig. Are the royals simply better at keeping things amicable with their exes than us ordinary folks? Special correspondent at Town and Country magazine William Norwich told The New York Times there are upper class politics at play too.
"I think it is one of the determining details of the upper-class species that they keep friendly with their exes, once the pain of the breakup heals. It is custom of the class. Sustaining hostilities is too down-market," he explained, subsequently elaborating, "You may split up, but if you want to stay in the club, you better get along. You still want to get invited to Ascot." Even Prince Harry, who is known for breaking royal rules, especially lately, invited two of his exes to his wedding. Prince Harry has a vast relationship history, but only two of his former girlfriends made the cut — Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy.