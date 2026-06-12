Which Of Kate Middleton's Exes Did She See At Peter Phillips' Wedding? What We Know

While royal watchers worldwide mourned the fact that Prince Harry and Prince William wouldn't be reuniting at their "peacemaker" cousin Peter Phillips' wedding, there was plenty of other drama to feast on. Like the appearance of Princess Catherine's old college boyfriend, Rupert Finch, for instance. Kate Middleton had her fair share of romances before Prince William, and in fact, she was reportedly still dating Finch when she first ran into him at the college fashion show where the future royal wore that sheer dress.

Catherine and Finch dated for about a year, according to reports, and her friends thought he was "the ultimate catch," per Page Six. But she, of course, clearly ended up thinking William was a better catch. Neither the princess nor Finch has publicly commented on their past relationship, with the latter once reasoning in an interview, "It's not something I'll ever talk about. It's between Kate and me and was a long time ago," per Express.

Finch attended Peter's wedding with his own wife, Lady Natasha Finch, and it appears he and the Princess of Wales remain on good terms. Natasha, who is a designer and the founder of Beulah London, is one of Catherine's favorite designers, and she was notably spotted wearing a Beulah dress at a 2023 polo match.