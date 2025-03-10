All Of Kate Middleton's Romances Before Prince William

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales had to start preparing in earnest to take the throne as king and queen after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. It's hard to think of a time when Kate Middleton wasn't the Princess of Wales, but remember her and William's partying days back in college? Kate had a wild side — and she also had a romantic history before becoming a royal.

William and Kate began dating while studying at the University of St. Andrews in 2002. Kate reportedly knew exactly what she wanted, and she would stop at nothing to make sure that the prince was hers. Speaking to Daily Mail in January 2025, a close friend from college recalled how William was enduring unwanted attention from another woman at a party when Kate walked up and threw her arms around him, prompting him to tell the other partygoer that he was taken — even though he and Kate weren't yet dating.

Insight into the royals' life in college often comes from secondhand sources and photos from their 20s, such as those in a viral TikTok that show the couple inebriated in the back of cars and Kate stepping out in aggressive Y2K apparel — you know, college. The time capsule is also a reminder of what Kate's life was like before she met her prince. From her first love in high school to a brief fling with one of William's friends, let's examine all of Kate's romances before William entered the picture.

