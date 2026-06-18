Michelle Pfeiffer's Best-Dressed Moments In Her 60s (So Far)

For an actor who describes herself as shy, you'd never guess Michelle Pfeiffer suffered from anxiety based off of her calm and collected demeanor on the red carpet. Her evolution into stardom wasn't without some bumps in the road, but one thing that has always remained consistent is her natural acting talent and beauty.

Her breakout role in Brian De Palma's 1983 film "Scarface" made her an instant icon, and few can forget her role as Catwoman in "Batman Returns" nearly a decade later. She's also mastered the silver screen as well as TV, starring in series such as "The First Lady" and "Margo's Got Money Troubles." Although she's had to struggle through her fair share of tragedy, her resilience and deep self respect have helped her to dominate an industry for over 40 years. A lot has changed over the decades, and while Pfeiffer is older and wiser than she was when she rocked her iconic banged bob early in her hair transformation journey, that doesn't mean her beauty has dwindled even slightly.

Side-by-side photos of Pfeiffer's face transformation prove she's aging like fine wine, bringing a refined sense of fashion along with it. Especially since turning 60 in 2018, we've seen the "Grease 2" star combine comfort with couture, rocking blazers and wide-legged pants alongside more glamorous gowns. A wonderful example of how style and a sense of self can culminate after years of experimenting, here are some of the actor's best-dressed moments in her 60s (at least so far).