Michelle Pfeiffer's Best-Dressed Moments In Her 60s (So Far)
For an actor who describes herself as shy, you'd never guess Michelle Pfeiffer suffered from anxiety based off of her calm and collected demeanor on the red carpet. Her evolution into stardom wasn't without some bumps in the road, but one thing that has always remained consistent is her natural acting talent and beauty.
Her breakout role in Brian De Palma's 1983 film "Scarface" made her an instant icon, and few can forget her role as Catwoman in "Batman Returns" nearly a decade later. She's also mastered the silver screen as well as TV, starring in series such as "The First Lady" and "Margo's Got Money Troubles." Although she's had to struggle through her fair share of tragedy, her resilience and deep self respect have helped her to dominate an industry for over 40 years. A lot has changed over the decades, and while Pfeiffer is older and wiser than she was when she rocked her iconic banged bob early in her hair transformation journey, that doesn't mean her beauty has dwindled even slightly.
Side-by-side photos of Pfeiffer's face transformation prove she's aging like fine wine, bringing a refined sense of fashion along with it. Especially since turning 60 in 2018, we've seen the "Grease 2" star combine comfort with couture, rocking blazers and wide-legged pants alongside more glamorous gowns. A wonderful example of how style and a sense of self can culminate after years of experimenting, here are some of the actor's best-dressed moments in her 60s (at least so far).
There's nothing bland about this neutral look
Michelle Pfeiffer's beige and white outfit for an Apple TV press day in February 2026 was so deliciously refreshing. The creamy button bloused was masterfully tucked into these khaki-colored, wide-legged pants, accentuating the 67-year-old's waist while still giving her some room to breathe. Her suede belt perfectly matched the pointed toe of the suede shoes peaking out from under the trousers, bringing effortless cohesion across the outfit. With her blond locks styled straight and minimal makeup, there's something absolutely angelic about this look.
Pfeiffer's down-to-earth color scheme is so effortlessly chic
Color cohesion is clearly one of Michelle Pfeiffer's strong suits, and she showed off a keen eye for styling once again in this all-leather look for the Paramount premiere of "The Madison" in March 2026. Following the "Hairspray" star's Saint Laurent campaign in 2025, it's no surprise that she would turn to the house again for this premiere. Her Saharienne lambskin brown jacket was seemingly paired with a version of their P.A.R.I.S. leather slingback heels. The olive green leather midi skirt was the perfect middleman, accentuating the amber tones in her chunky earrings and bangles too.
This custom Armani gown was fit for a queen
Michelle Pfeiffer's steely gaze has leant itself to many a villain and anti-hero over her long career, but this custom Armani dress worn for the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" world premiere in September 2019 brought evil queen realness. The reddish-orange, silky fabric draped all the way to the floor, and the halter-like straps at the top of the bodice showcased how she was six years ahead of the trend. A navy satin belt brought some assistance from the opposite end of the color wheel, blocking the silhouette perfectly and making the 61-year-old's legs seem miles long.
She makes comfort look curated
Michelle Pfeiffer can rock more masculine styles as well as regal ballgowns, but this jumpsuit for the "Ant-Man and the Wasp" premiere in June 2018 was right in the middle. The 60-year-old actor looked stunning in this Saint Laurent black jumpsuit woven with silver, and the low neckline gave her just enough space to place a dainty pendant. Paired with a pair of black strappy sandals, a black pedicure, and a dark smoky eye, Pfeiffer manages to make the simple style look all the more sultry. Youthful yet serious, her 60s were off to a great start.
This look was likely a nod back to Pfeiffer's '80s come-up
Michelle Pfeiffer's all-black look for the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards had one particular feature that made it all the more nostalgic. The skirt brought a feminine edge to the black blazer top, fitted with some angular yet modest shoulder pads. Although a far cry from her iconic slip dress from "Scarface," the look still brought quintessential '80s fashion design features to the 2020s. She was no stranger to the features even back then, earning her the title of "the Red Carpet's Reigning Queen of Suiting" by W Magazine.
Even more classic floral looks have to have an edge
Michelle Pfeiffer described her sense of fashion as "a little more quiet luxury" in a May 2026 interview with Vogue, but she's never been one to resist bolder patterns. In this look for the May 2026 "The Madison" Emmy FYC event, she opted for a floral-patterned dress with a matching belt, accentuated by black lapels and matching pointed-toe heels. The look came off the Rodarte FW26 runway, showcasing how even the most classical of patterns can still be repurposed into new and fresh designs. Dark and sultry while incorporating one of spring's most prominent trademarks, the 68-year-old actor looks perfectly in bloom.