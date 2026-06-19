What Former Child Star Ken Osmond's Life Was Like After Leave It To Beaver

"Leave It to Beaver" was undeniably one of the most iconic sitcoms of the 1950s, with audiences absolutely adoring the childhood antics of Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver and the moral lessons that invariably followed. However, the supporting character of Eddie Haskell (best friend of Beaver's older brother Wally Cleaver) has become something of a pop culture touchstone in his own right, charmingly embodying the quintessential young troublemaker who puts on a respectful, innocent face whenever the grown-ups are around. But whatever happened to Ken Osmond, the actor behind Eddie, and what did the former child star's life look like after "Leave It to Beaver" wrapped?

Osmond began acting in 1952, though he didn't land the role of Eddie — his first major job — until 1957. Osmond continued playing the character up until "Leave It to Beaver" ended in 1963. For a time, the offers continued to pour in, with Osmond appearing in episodes of other prominent sitcoms from that era, such as "Petticoat Junction" and "The Munsters." But typecasting eventually reared its ugly head, and by the time the '60s were coming to a close, Osmond's acting jobs had dried up, prompting a massive career change. And, no, contrary to that urban legend you might have heard on the playground back in the day, Osmond did not, in fact, rebrand as shock-rock icon Alice Cooper.

Rather, he became a police officer, joining the Los Angeles Police Department in 1970. Things took a nearly-tragic turn 10 years into his law enforcement career, when the former child star was shot three times while chasing down a car thief in 1980. Although Osmond was injured, his bulletproof vest and belt buckle prevented the incident from turning fatal. After taking the LAPD to court over disability benefits, Osmond retired in 1988.