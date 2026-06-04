Petticoat Junction: What Happened To The Cast When The Series Ended?

The arrival of the CBS sitcom "The Beverly Hillbillies" in 1962 changed the television landscape. When the show rocketed to No. 1 in the ratings, the network took notice. Realizing there was a vast viewing audience for shows about country bumpkins, series creator Paul Henning was tasked with coming up with another show with similar sensibilities, which led to the debut of "Petticoat Junction" in 1963 (a third show, "Green Acres," premiered in 1965, with all three sharing the same television universe so that characters from one show frequently popped into the others).

Set in the fictional rural town of Hooterville, "Petticoat Junction" followed the goings-on at the Shady Rest Hotel, run by widow Kate Bradley (Bea Benadaret), her bumbling Uncle Joe (Edgar Buchanan), and her three comely daughters, Billie Jo, Bobbie Jo, and Betty Jo. Adding to the hijinks were an assortment of eccentric locals, including shopkeeper Sam Drucker (Frank Cady, who also simultaneously played the same character as a regular on "Green Acres"), and the engineer and conductor of the town's train, the Hooterville Cannonball (played by, respectively, Smiley Burnette and Rufe Davis).

As hoped, "Petticoat Junction" became a top 10 hit, running for seven successful seasons. Then, in 1970, the Hooterville Cannonball came screeching to a halt when CBS canceled the show, along with "Green Acres," "Beverly Hillbillies," "Hee Haw," and "Mayberry R.F.D.," in what came to be known as "the rural purge" as CBS ditched its hokey hits in an attempt to lure a younger and more urban audience. Yet the show has lived on via reruns, leading fans of "Petticoat Junction" to wonder what happened to the cast when the series ended.